5 to find: Things to do this weekend
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

LANY ‘homecoming’ at BOK

LANY is a music group fronted by a Tulsan, Paul Klein. LANY will make its BOK Center debut on Halloween.

In 2006, Klein was an honorable mention all-metro tennis player at Victory Christian. In 2016, he was named one of “10 new artists you need to know” by Rolling Stone magazine. LANY has played other Tulsa venues in the past, including the Tulsa Theater and Cain’s Ballroom. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Five in a row at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom is charging hard toward Halloween by hosting five shows in five nights. The run of shows begins Wednesday, Oct. 27 with Highly Suspect. Then comes Ghostland Observatory (Thursday, Oct. 28), Asleep at the Wheel (Friday, Oct. 29), Josh Abbott Band (Saturday, Oct. 30) and Yung Gravy (Sunday, Oct. 31). For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Nanyehi returns to Hard Rock

“Nanyehi — The Story of Nancy Ward” is a Cherokee musical that shares the story of Ward, a legendary figure who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman, but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution. Performances are scheduled Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets are $15. A $5 discount is available for Cherokee Nation citizens and children 12-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 918-384-ROCK or by going online to the entertainment section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

'Terror at Tenkiller'

A uniquely Oklahoman example of the "slasher" films so popular in the 1980s, the direct-to-video movie "Terror at Tenkiller" has received a 4K restoration in time for its 35th anniversary. The new print, overseen by Tulsa-based company VCI Entertainment, will be shown 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave.

The film, directed by Ken Meyer and filmed in Fort Gibson, is about Leslie and Janna, a couple of attractive young ladies who decide to go on vacation at a remote cabin in the woods. However, things go nightmarishly awry after a dangerous maniac shows up in the area and starts bumping folks off. Tickets are $10. 918-585-3456, circlecinema.org.

Tulsa Run

Athletes and health enthusiasts have been gathering in downtown Tulsa the last weekend in October since 1978 for fun and competitive runs. This year, the event is Saturday, Oct. 30. The race starts at 8 E. Third St. Watch runners in costume and cheer on your friends and neighbors. For more go to tulsarun.com

