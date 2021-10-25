5 to find: Things to do this weekend

LANY ‘homecoming’ at BOK

LANY is a music group fronted by a Tulsan, Paul Klein. LANY will make its BOK Center debut on Halloween.

In 2006, Klein was an honorable mention all-metro tennis player at Victory Christian. In 2016, he was named one of “10 new artists you need to know” by Rolling Stone magazine. LANY has played other Tulsa venues in the past, including the Tulsa Theater and Cain’s Ballroom. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Five in a row at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom is charging hard toward Halloween by hosting five shows in five nights. The run of shows begins Wednesday, Oct. 27 with Highly Suspect. Then comes Ghostland Observatory (Thursday, Oct. 28), Asleep at the Wheel (Friday, Oct. 29), Josh Abbott Band (Saturday, Oct. 30) and Yung Gravy (Sunday, Oct. 31). For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Nanyehi returns to Hard Rock