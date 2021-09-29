5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Farewell KISS
If you want to rock and roll all night — and party every day — one last time, KISS’ End of the Road World Tour will arrive Saturday, Oct. 2 at BOK Center.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band was originally scheduled to perform in Tulsa in March 2020, but it was the first BOK Center show to be postponed due to the arrival of COVID-19.
For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
Indian Taco Day
Now that location filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon” has wrapped, the town of Pawhuska can get back to serious business, such as hosting the National Indian Taco Championship, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Pawhuska.
The best of the best Indian taco cooks will compete with their special creations stacked atop freshly made fry bread. In addition to the tacos, visitors will also enjoy local bands, Native American dance demonstrations and craft vendor booths.
As an added bonus, local shops will be open for business during the Taco Championship and will provide a unique shopping experience to all festival-goers.
For more: pawhuskachamber.com.
The Call
The Call, a band that was once an MTV darling and now is celebrating inclusion in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Maggie’s Music Box, 201 E. Main St. in Jenks.
Scott Musick, Tom Ferrier, Greg Freeman, Steve Huddleston and Ralph Patlan will be joined by guest vocalist Barrett Lewis for the ticketed event. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Castle of Muskogee Halloween Festival
Opening weekend has arrived for the Castle of Muskogee’s annual Halloween Festival. The festival launches 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the castle, located at 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road in Muskogee.
A “skull” rating system ranks the festival’s many attractions. One skull means “fall fun.” Five skulls means “consider yourself warned!”
For tickets and information, go to okcastle.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl will be highlighted by new exhibits opening at three venues, as well as a special performance by Tulsa Ballet. The Art Crawl is 6 and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the Tulsa Arts District.
The new shows are “The Space Between: Anita Fields & Molly Murphy Adams,” at 108 Contemporary; an exhibit of art by Scott Taylor, as well as live music by Dover & McGuire; and a show yet to be announced at the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery.
Tulsa Ballet’s annual “Ballet on the Green” performance will be an encore of the company’s highly acclaimed “Creations in Studio K” program, featuring three world premiere dance works: “El Mudo” by Yury Yanowsky, “Something to Remember You By,” created by Stephanie Martinez, and Katarzyna Kozielska’s “Ode.” Performance is at 7:30 p.m.
Many of the other art venues and businesses will be open during the event, as well as live music venues. For a complete list: thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
