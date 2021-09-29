5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Farewell KISS

If you want to rock and roll all night — and party every day — one last time, KISS’ End of the Road World Tour will arrive Saturday, Oct. 2 at BOK Center.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band was originally scheduled to perform in Tulsa in March 2020, but it was the first BOK Center show to be postponed due to the arrival of COVID-19.

For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Indian Taco Day

Now that location filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon” has wrapped, the town of Pawhuska can get back to serious business, such as hosting the National Indian Taco Championship, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Pawhuska.

The best of the best Indian taco cooks will compete with their special creations stacked atop freshly made fry bread. In addition to the tacos, visitors will also enjoy local bands, Native American dance demonstrations and craft vendor booths.

As an added bonus, local shops will be open for business during the Taco Championship and will provide a unique shopping experience to all festival-goers.