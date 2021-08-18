5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Have a (basket) ball with Globetrotters
What in the name of Sweet Georgia Brown is happening at BOK Center? The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to downtown Tulsa for a 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 exhibition of comedy and hoops. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at bokcenter.com.
Frank Caliendo at Skyline Event Center
Comedian, impressionist and former “MadTV” cast member Frank Caliendo will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. A favorite with sports fans, Caliendo is a former contributor on “Fox NFL Sunday.” Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at osagecasino.com.
Concerts arrive at River Spirit, Cain’s Ballroom
Music? On Friday, Aug. 20, Darius Rucker is performing at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort and Curren$y will be at Cain’s Ballroom. The 2021 Blues Challenge will take place at Cain’s the following night. Go to riverspirittulsa.com for tickets to shows at the Cove and go to cainsballroom.com for tickets to shows at Cain’s.
Go, again, where no man has gone before
“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” is considered perhaps the best of the Trek movies. A 35th anniversary remastered version is showing Thursday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 22, courtesy of fathomevents.com. Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days at Cinemark Tulsa 17 and Regal Warren Theatre Broken Arrow.
‘Matilda’ waltzes on
Roald Dahl’s darkly comic tale of a little girl with a big imagination and an unshakeable sense of justice comes to the stage in “Matilda the Musical,” being presented by Theatre Tulsa to open its 99th annual season. Gigi Jenkins has the title role, as she faces down bullying classmates, appalling parents and an evil headmistress. Performances continue through Aug. 29. Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Featured video: