5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Have a (basket) ball with Globetrotters

What in the name of Sweet Georgia Brown is happening at BOK Center? The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to downtown Tulsa for a 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 exhibition of comedy and hoops. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at bokcenter.com.

Frank Caliendo at Skyline Event Center

Comedian, impressionist and former “MadTV” cast member Frank Caliendo will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. A favorite with sports fans, Caliendo is a former contributor on “Fox NFL Sunday.” Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at osagecasino.com.

Concerts arrive at River Spirit, Cain’s Ballroom

Music? On Friday, Aug. 20, Darius Rucker is performing at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort and Curren$y will be at Cain’s Ballroom. The 2021 Blues Challenge will take place at Cain’s the following night. Go to riverspirittulsa.com for tickets to shows at the Cove and go to cainsballroom.com for tickets to shows at Cain’s.

Go, again, where no man has gone before