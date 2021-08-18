 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
0 Comments

5 to find: Things to do this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darius Rucker (copy)

Darius Rucker will perform at the River Spirit Hotel and Casino Aug. 20.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Have a (basket) ball with Globetrotters

What in the name of Sweet Georgia Brown is happening at BOK Center? The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to downtown Tulsa for a 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 exhibition of comedy and hoops. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at bokcenter.com.

Frank Caliendo at Skyline Event Center

Comedian, impressionist and former “MadTV” cast member Frank Caliendo will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. A favorite with sports fans, Caliendo is a former contributor on “Fox NFL Sunday.” Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at osagecasino.com.

Concerts arrive at River Spirit, Cain’s Ballroom

Music? On Friday, Aug. 20, Darius Rucker is performing at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort and Curren$y will be at Cain’s Ballroom. The 2021 Blues Challenge will take place at Cain’s the following night. Go to riverspirittulsa.com for tickets to shows at the Cove and go to cainsballroom.com for tickets to shows at Cain’s.

Go, again, where no man has gone before

“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” is considered perhaps the best of the Trek movies. A 35th anniversary remastered version is showing Thursday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 22, courtesy of fathomevents.com. Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days at Cinemark Tulsa 17 and Regal Warren Theatre Broken Arrow.

‘Matilda’ waltzes on

Roald Dahl’s darkly comic tale of a little girl with a big imagination and an unshakeable sense of justice comes to the stage in “Matilda the Musical,” being presented by Theatre Tulsa to open its 99th annual season. Gigi Jenkins has the title role, as she faces down bullying classmates, appalling parents and an evil headmistress. Performances continue through Aug. 29. Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video:

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Woody Guthrie's first album 'Dust Bowl Ballads' 81 years ago and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Iggy Azalea requests record labels provide psychologists

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News