5 to find: Things to do this weekend

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Greek Street Drive-Thru

The Tulsa Greek Festival will once again be a drive-through event, showing an abundance of caution during the current COVID-19 peak, but organizers have added some extra entertainment.

The Greek Street Drive-Thru at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave., will allow patrons to order authentic Greek meals and desserts online and pick them up without leaving their cars.

“We welcome you all to experience authentic Greek food plus entertainment of the Tulsa Greek Festival from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” an online post states. “Enjoy dancing, cooking demonstrations and more while sipping on a Frappe as you drive-thru to pick up your order. We are excited to share this unique experience of our food and culture with the people of Tulsa as we have for the past 60 years.”

The festival expanded to two weekends, Sept. 17-18 and 24-25. It also will offer an expanded menu, with spanakopita and saganaki, a flamed cheese appetizer, available along with the traditional lamb and chicken plate dinners, gyro sandwiches and the lasagna-like patitsio.

To order dinners, and for more information: tulsagreekfestival.com.