5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Jay is known as the huckleberry capital of the world. The town’s annual Huckleberry Festival includes a carnival (beginning Thursday) and a full slate of Saturday activities. Among activities: contests, a 10 a.m. parade and a 7 p.m. rodeo. The festival will wrap up with a fireworks show at dusk Sunday. For a full schedule, go to the Jay Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Tulsa People’s Orchestra and First Friday Art Crawl

The Tulsa People’s Orchestra will perform as part of Weekends on Main, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, giving an outdoor concert at the intersection of Main Street and Reconciliation Way. This will be during the Tulsa Arts District’s monthly First Friday Art Crawl, but those who want a more pampered experience can purchase a VIP ticket, which includes a reserved table with food from The Tavern. Reserved tickets are $25 each, and seating is limited. To reserve: facebook.com/tulsapeoplesorchestra.

‘Celtic Throne’