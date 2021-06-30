5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Cajun Fest returns to Grove
Music artists performing Saturday, July 3 at Cajun Fest in Grove include the Cajun band Chris Miller & Bayou Roots, plus country artist Clint Walker and Jana Jae with Barry “Bones” Patton.
Cajun Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Grove Civic Center. The first of Miller’s performances is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The Walker and Jae shows are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Cajun food will be prepared by guest chef Dr. John Smith and will include dishes like gumbo and red beans and rice. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Arts and crafts are part of the festival. Vendors will be on site with unique items, including hand-crafted jewelry and art.
Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free. The event comes courtesy of Grand Lake Festivals Inc., the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Jae (founder of Grand Lake Festivals and a member of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame) with support from the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and local and area sponsors. For more information, contact Grand Lake Festivals at 918 786-8896 or visit grandlakefestivals.com.
Jay hosting Huckleberry Festival
Jay is known as the huckleberry capital of the world. The town’s annual Huckleberry Festival includes a carnival (beginning Thursday) and a full slate of Saturday activities. Among activities: contests, a 10 a.m. parade and a 7 p.m. rodeo. The festival will wrap up with a fireworks show at dusk Sunday. For a full schedule, go to the Jay Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Tulsa People’s Orchestra and First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa People’s Orchestra will perform as part of Weekends on Main, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, giving an outdoor concert at the intersection of Main Street and Reconciliation Way. This will be during the Tulsa Arts District’s monthly First Friday Art Crawl, but those who want a more pampered experience can purchase a VIP ticket, which includes a reserved table with food from The Tavern. Reserved tickets are $25 each, and seating is limited. To reserve: facebook.com/tulsapeoplesorchestra.
‘Celtic Throne’
“Celtic Throne: The Royal Journey of Irish Dance,” a new Irish step-dance show created to the music of composer Brian Byrne, will come to Tulsa for one show, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. The show celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes and spectacular lighting and projection. Masks are recommended for attendees. Tickets are $30-$45. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Botanic Dog Days
The Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, will acknowledge the “dog days” of summer with Dog Days, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month, allowing visitors to the gardens to be accompanied their leashed dogs. The July 4 event will offer a “Cook Your Own Weenies” pack that will be available for purchase, or bring your own picnic lunches. Advance tickets are required. To purchase, and more detailed information: tulsabotanic.org.
Tulsa World Magazine summer edition