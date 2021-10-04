5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Country superstar Tim McGraw will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman will perform works by Handel, Mozart and Bruch, among others, in a special recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; and Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty will perform some of the greatest songs of the American musical theater, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Tickets are still available for all three concerts. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test for COVID-19 must be presented to enter the theater, and masks are required. For tickets and for information: mcknightcenter.org.

John Legend at BOK Center

John Legend will be in Tulsa for an Oct. 7 performance at BOK Center. In celebration of Legend’s seventh studio album, “Bigger Love,” the outing will be the first tour in three years for the multi-platinum artist and 12-time Grammy winner.

Originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, the tour was reimagined for this fall while keeping in mind the importance of ongoing safety precautions and local guidelines.