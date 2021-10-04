5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Tulsa State Fair
The final weekend of the Tulsa State Fair is approaching.
The fair continues daily through Sunday. Concerts on the Oklahoma Stage are free with paid gate admission. Oklahoma Stage performers are Vanilla Ice (Wednesday), Dirty Honey (Thursday), Eli Young Band (Friday), Chris Janson (Saturday) and La Energia Nortena (Sunday).
For information about other fair attractions, go to tulsastatefair.com.
Homecoming at TU
Tailgating and tent parties will be among homecoming festivities prior to the University of Tulsa’s 8 p.m. Saturday football game against Memphis.
TU didn’t get to celebrate homecoming last season. A homecoming game against Cincinnati was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Cincy program. Show up around 5:30 at Chapman Commons to take part in homecoming goodness. A bonfire and a “TU on tap” party will take place Friday night. For more information about the University of Tulsa’s homecoming, go to TUalumni.com.
McKnight Center reopens
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater, reopens for public concerts with a weekend of events featuring stars of the country, classical and Broadway musical worlds.
Country superstar Tim McGraw will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman will perform works by Handel, Mozart and Bruch, among others, in a special recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; and Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty will perform some of the greatest songs of the American musical theater, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Tickets are still available for all three concerts. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test for COVID-19 must be presented to enter the theater, and masks are required. For tickets and for information: mcknightcenter.org.
John Legend at BOK Center
John Legend will be in Tulsa for an Oct. 7 performance at BOK Center. In celebration of Legend’s seventh studio album, “Bigger Love,” the outing will be the first tour in three years for the multi-platinum artist and 12-time Grammy winner.
Originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, the tour was reimagined for this fall while keeping in mind the importance of ongoing safety precautions and local guidelines.
A coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Legend will perform in Tulsa for the first time since 2009. The concert is 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $53.50-$203.50, bokcenter.com.
'The Great Divorce'
The Fellowship for Performing Arts, which has adapted a number of works by the British novelist C.S. Lewis for the stage, brings its latest show, “The Great Divorce,” to the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., for one performance only, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
“The Great Divorce” is the story of a handful of people who find themselves boarding a bus that takes them to the outskirts of heaven, where they are each presented with the opportunity to stay, or to return to the gray city from whence they came. What seems like a fairly straightforward choice between heaven and hell turns out to be far more challenging than anyone expected.
Tickets are $49-$89. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. Note: Masks are required to attend any Tulsa PAC performance.