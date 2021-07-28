5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Circus arrives

The Akdar Shrine Circus is returning to Tulsa for multiple performances at the Expo Square Pavilion. The circus is in town Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1. For tickets and information, go to exposquare.com and search for Akdar Shrine Circus on the event calendar.

Skyline Event Center is back

The Osage Casino’s concert venue, Skyline Event Center, was quiet during the pandemic. Skyline Event Center will crank it back up when country music duo Maddie & Tae perform there Saturday, July 31. Guests must be 18-over to attend. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

‘Stillwater’ hits movie screens

Buy a ticket for “Stillwater.” Scenes for the motion picture, which stars Matt Damon, where shot in Oklahoma towns. See if you can spot any Stillwater in “Stillwater.”

‘Junie B. Jones’ on stage