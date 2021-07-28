 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
0 Comments

5 to find: Things to do this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Circus arrives

The Akdar Shrine Circus is returning to Tulsa for multiple performances at the Expo Square Pavilion. The circus is in town Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1. For tickets and information, go to exposquare.com and search for Akdar Shrine Circus on the event calendar.

Skyline Event Center is back

The Osage Casino’s concert venue, Skyline Event Center, was quiet during the pandemic. Skyline Event Center will crank it back up when country music duo Maddie & Tae perform there Saturday, July 31. Guests must be 18-over to attend. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

‘Stillwater’ hits movie screens

Buy a ticket for “Stillwater.” Scenes for the motion picture, which stars Matt Damon, where shot in Oklahoma towns. See if you can spot any Stillwater in “Stillwater.”

‘Junie B. Jones’ on stage

Theatre Tulsa Academy has added an additional weekend of performances of “Junie B. Jones — The Musical Jr.,” an adaptation of the popular books by Barbara Park that will feature students from the Broadway Beginners and the Broadway Bootcamp class. The musical follows Junie B. Jones as she navigates her way through all the new experiences of the first day of first grade, from making new friends to engaging in a surprisingly intense kickball tournament. Performances are 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug.1, in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

It’s magic

The Magic Attic Theater at Spotlite Magic & Costumes, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, will host four local magicians for “A Magical Evening of Mystery and Magic,” with two shows, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Performing will be Kevin Wade, Dewey Joe Beene Jr., and the father-daughter team of Michael and Sophia Platten. Tickets are $20-$30. eventbrite.com.

“Stillwater” writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Interview with Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel from July 2021

 

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix is developing a live-action Pokémon series

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News