5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Circus arrives
The Akdar Shrine Circus is returning to Tulsa for multiple performances at the Expo Square Pavilion. The circus is in town Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1. For tickets and information, go to exposquare.com and search for Akdar Shrine Circus on the event calendar.
Skyline Event Center is back
The Osage Casino’s concert venue, Skyline Event Center, was quiet during the pandemic. Skyline Event Center will crank it back up when country music duo Maddie & Tae perform there Saturday, July 31. Guests must be 18-over to attend. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.
'Stillwater' hits movie screens
Buy a ticket for “Stillwater.” Scenes for the motion picture, which stars Matt Damon, where shot in Oklahoma towns. See if you can spot any Stillwater in “Stillwater.”
'Junie B. Jones' on stage
Theatre Tulsa Academy has added an additional weekend of performances of “Junie B. Jones — The Musical Jr.,” an adaptation of the popular books by Barbara Park that will feature students from the Broadway Beginners and the Broadway Bootcamp class. The musical follows Junie B. Jones as she navigates her way through all the new experiences of the first day of first grade, from making new friends to engaging in a surprisingly intense kickball tournament. Performances are 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug.1, in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
It's magic
The Magic Attic Theater at Spotlite Magic & Costumes, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, will host four local magicians for “A Magical Evening of Mystery and Magic,” with two shows, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Performing will be Kevin Wade, Dewey Joe Beene Jr., and the father-daughter team of Michael and Sophia Platten. Tickets are $20-$30. eventbrite.com.
