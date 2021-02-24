5 to find: Things to do this week

Black History Month movies

Fathom Events is wrapping up its Black History Month film series with three films, including 30th-anniversary presentations of “Boyz in the Hood” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Cinemark 17, 10802 E. 71st St.

At the same cinema, see “God’s Compass” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, or 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and the late Chadwick Boseman as James Brown in “Get on Up” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. “Boyz in the Hood” also can be seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. For information, go to fathomevents.com.

Get a taste of Mike and the Moonpies

We’re still waiting for larger music venues to open up safely, but in the meanwhile, there are still places you can go to see live music. The Texas-based band Mike and the Moonpies will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at The Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 the day of the show. Go to tulsashrine.com for tickets. Meanwhile, Charley Crockett has four shows (two per day) at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, but all are sold out.

Greenwood Art Project teams up with Gathering Place