5 to find: Things to do this week

Cain's Ballroom shows
The Damn Quails will visit Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, March 12, (doors open at 9 p.m., tickets $20-$30) and Casey Donahew will play a doubleheader at the historic venue Saturday, March 13. Donahew’s late show at Cain’s Ballroom is sold out, but tickets to the early show (doors open at 6 p.m.) are available for $40. For more information, go to cainsballroom.com.
Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show
The Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show returns this week and will be held on the upper level of the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. The show runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12-13; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Tickets are $10. Seniors 65 and older can get in for $9 and children 12 and younger are free. On the first two days of the show, military, veterans, seniors, educators and first responders can gain entrance for $5.
State championship basketball games
March is synonymous with championship season in basketball. March Madness is the term used to describe the NCAA Tournament. But if you want to experience a championship environment at the grass-roots level, Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center will be the site of multiple state championship basketball games beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, (Class 6A girls) and continuing at 2 p.m. (Class 5A Boys), 5:30 p.m. (Class 5A Girls) and 8 p.m. (Class 6A Boys).
Tulsa Botanic Garden's 'Star Night'
The Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, will host "Star Night" from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to spread out on the lawn and look up at the night sky. Two telescopes will be set up at the top of the Tandy Floral Terraces, with staff on hand to facilitate. The new moon will provide darker skies for celestial viewing. Advance tickets are required; cost is $15. Should weather force a cancellation, notice will be given on the garden's website and social media accounts, and ticket prices will be credited to another event or garden membership, or be refunded. To register: tulsabotanic.org.
'She Makes Art' at Liggett Studio
The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., will open "She Makes Art," a juried exhibition of works by Tulsa-area female artists, with an artist reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 12. Artist Linda Stilley served as the juror for the visual art component of the show, stating as her criteria: “I’m looking for artworks that show me someone that has looked into themselves and expressed it with authenticity to self and her surroundings." The opening reception is free, but advance tickets are required to attend. To reserve: liggettstudio.com.
Watch Now: Scene reporters give sneak peek of 'ultimate pop culture quiz,' talk restaurants
Twenty questions: How will you fare in ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz?