5 to find: Things to do this week

Tulsa Botanic Garden's 'Star Night'

The Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, will host "Star Night" from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to spread out on the lawn and look up at the night sky. Two telescopes will be set up at the top of the Tandy Floral Terraces, with staff on hand to facilitate. The new moon will provide darker skies for celestial viewing. Advance tickets are required; cost is $15. Should weather force a cancellation, notice will be given on the garden's website and social media accounts, and ticket prices will be credited to another event or garden membership, or be refunded. To register: tulsabotanic.org.