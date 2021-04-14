5 to find: Things to do this week

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre should find all something to appeal to their sensibilities at this show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st Place. It features vendors from all over the country offering original artwork, antiques, horror-inspired items, clothing, jewelry and all kinds of things that the festival wants everyone to know are all legal to own and sustainably sourced.

Food Truck Wednesday

The Guthrie Green’s weekly Food Truck Wednesday returns after a too-long hiatus. The popular greenspace at 101 E. Reconciliation Way will be ringed by some of the city’s most popular mobile food emporiums, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wonder City Wordfest

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry, which moved to 416 E. Main St. in downtown Locust Grove, is celebrating National Poetry Month by hosting its annual Wonder City Wordfest event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Wonder City Wordfest 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, instead of a traditional festival, activities will include a poetry treasure hunt in Locust Grove. For information, go to the Wonder City Wordfest event page on Facebook.