5 to find: Things to do this week
5 to find: Things to do this week

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre should find all something to appeal to their sensibilities at this show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st Place. It features vendors from all over the country offering original artwork, antiques, horror-inspired items, clothing, jewelry and all kinds of things that the festival wants everyone to know are all legal to own and sustainably sourced.

Food Truck Wednesday

The Guthrie Green’s weekly Food Truck Wednesday returns after a too-long hiatus. The popular greenspace at 101 E. Reconciliation Way will be ringed by some of the city’s most popular mobile food emporiums, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wonder City Wordfest

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry, which moved to 416 E. Main St. in downtown Locust Grove, is celebrating National Poetry Month by hosting its annual Wonder City Wordfest event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Wonder City Wordfest 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, instead of a traditional festival, activities will include a poetry treasure hunt in Locust Grove. For information, go to the Wonder City Wordfest event page on Facebook.

Mapleridge Art Show

Exhibition includes art by 28 artists including paintings, photography, mosaic art, jewelry and stained glass. The show is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. This is a free outdoor event and masks are required. The address is 215 E. 29th St., near 29th and Detroit.

Tulsa Auto Show

The Tulsa Auto Show, which benefits the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, will take place April 16-18 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Tickets are $8 for age 13-up and $4 for age 7-12. Children 6-under are free. QT is offering coupons for a buy-one-get-one deal on adult tickets. For information about the show, go to thetulsaautoshow.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

