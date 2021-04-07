5 to find: Things to do this week

Busy weekend at Cain’s
Cain’s Ballroom is booked for a full weekend. The historic venue is hosting sold-out shows by Aaron Watson on Thursday, April 8 and Jon Wolfe on Friday, April 9. Texas singer-songwriter Mike Ryan will perform twice on Saturday, April 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an early show and 9 p.m. for a late show. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.
Tulsa Garden Center Springfest
The Tulsa Garden Center’s SpringFest will kick off spring with a safe, outdoor-only event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9-10, on the front lawn of the Tulsa Garden Center Mansion, 2435 S. Peoria Ave. Shop dozens of vendors selling everything you need to start the gardening season right with plants, equipment, horticultural services, free expert advice, and more. tulsagardencenter.org.
Little Light House
The Little Light House will hold its major fund-raising gala, the 18th Annual Garden Party, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. The theme is “Sunday Best” and impressive hats are encouraged. Enjoy delicious food, silent and live auctions, a Little Light House Program, and the most creative hat contest. In-person tickets are $75, while virtual watch-only tickets are $35. To purchase and more information: littlelighthouse.org.
Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show
Billed as the world’s largest gun show, Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show is scheduled 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the upper level of the River Spirit Expo at the fairgrounds. The show, which has a 65-year history, will host celebrity guests Buck Taylor of “Gunsmoke” and Jim West of “Wild West Alaska.” Cost is $10 for adults and $3 for 12-under. For tickets and information, go to tulsaarmsshow.com.
Free movies in Muskogee
Muskogee’s Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee St., will present a special double feature of free movies Saturday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m. showing of the 1964 adaptation of Truman Capote’s classic novella “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” directed by Tulsa native Blake Edwards, and starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, and the company “Troop Beverly Hills” starring Shelley Long, at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but should be reserved. roxymuskogee.org.
Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio
