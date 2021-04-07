5 to find: Things to do this week

Busy weekend at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom is booked for a full weekend. The historic venue is hosting sold-out shows by Aaron Watson on Thursday, April 8 and Jon Wolfe on Friday, April 9. Texas singer-songwriter Mike Ryan will perform twice on Saturday, April 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an early show and 9 p.m. for a late show. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa Garden Center Springfest

The Tulsa Garden Center’s SpringFest will kick off spring with a safe, outdoor-only event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9-10, on the front lawn of the Tulsa Garden Center Mansion, 2435 S. Peoria Ave. Shop dozens of vendors selling everything you need to start the gardening season right with plants, equipment, horticultural services, free expert advice, and more. tulsagardencenter.org.

Little Light House