5 to find: Things to do this week

Oklahoman performing at Cain’s Ballroom
Oklahoma music artist Cody Hibbard (he grew up in Adair) and Carson Jeffrey are teaming up for a Saturday, April 24 show at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range in price from $20-$30. For information, go to www.cainsballroom.com. Josh Abbott is performing two Cain’s Ballroom shows Friday, April 23, but both shows are sold out.
Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo
Who’s ready for the season? The Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo is set April 23-25 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.springhomeexpo.com.
Outdoor concert
You can get the weekend christened a little early by catching music artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Big Daddy Weave on Thursday, April 22. They are on a drive-in theater tour, but, in Tulsa, they will perform in the parking lot of Victory Church, 7700 S. Lewis Ave. The show starts at dusk. For tickets, go to www.driveintheatertour.com/scc-bdw.
Things that go VROOM!
The first-ever Tulsa Monster Chaos will fill the Ford Truck Arena at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., with the sounds of monster trucks doing what monster trucks do. Current reigning world champion Jimmy Creten will be driving his “Bounty Hunter” to battle against such outsized vehicles as “Scarlet Bandit,” “Nitro Menace,” and “Jailbird.” Three shows are scheduled: 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets are $15-$35. To purchase: exposquare.com.
Tulsa Symphony on the air
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s next radio-exclusive concert will be aired this weekend, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, on KWTU 88.7 FM, part of Public Radio Tulsa. The program, conducted by Daniel Hege, features “Dances in the Canebrake,” a work by African-American composer Florence Price, who was the first Black woman to have a symphony performed by a major U.S. orchestra. The concert also includes the “Variations on a Theme by Haydn,” by Johannes Brahms, as well as the Symphony No. 4 by Robert Schumann.
Concerts are coming back to Tulsa