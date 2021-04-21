5 to find: Things to do this week

Oklahoman performing at Cain’s Ballroom

Oklahoma music artist Cody Hibbard (he grew up in Adair) and Carson Jeffrey are teaming up for a Saturday, April 24 show at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range in price from $20-$30. For information, go to www.cainsballroom.com. Josh Abbott is performing two Cain’s Ballroom shows Friday, April 23, but both shows are sold out.

Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo

Who’s ready for the season? The Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo is set April 23-25 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.springhomeexpo.com.

Outdoor concert

You can get the weekend christened a little early by catching music artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Big Daddy Weave on Thursday, April 22. They are on a drive-in theater tour, but, in Tulsa, they will perform in the parking lot of Victory Church, 7700 S. Lewis Ave. The show starts at dusk. For tickets, go to www.driveintheatertour.com/scc-bdw.

Things that go VROOM!