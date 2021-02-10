5 to find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Tulsa Flea Market continues

If you’re into free treasure hunts, this is for you: The Tulsa Flea Market, which celebrated a 49th anniversary in January, continues the ramp-up to a golden anniversary with a flea market session Saturday, Feb. 13, inside the Super Duty Arena at Expo Square. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required for all vendors and customers, according to the event site, tulsafleamarket.net.

‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’

The Tulsa Community College Theatre will present a Zoom version of this award-winning comedy by Christopher Durang, about a visit by a middle-aged actress to her ancestral home, which is tended by her two siblings. The three siblings, with the unlikely help of the actress’ latest beefcake of a boyfriend, come to terms with growing up, growing old and moving on. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 11-13. To access the performance: facebook.com/tcctheatre

