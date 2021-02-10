 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

‘Romance by the Reef’

The Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, in Jenks wants to prove that everything goes better with fish, with its “Romance by the Reef” promotion. Purchase a Valentine’s Visit package and receive admission for two, a scavenger hunt and take-home treats. The Valentine’s Visit-Plus package adds a behind-the-scenes tour. Packages are available Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14, and are $5 and $15 per person, depending on which package is purchased. To order: okaquarium.org/298/Romance-by-the-Reef

Josh Abbott to play Cain’s Ballroom

Texas music artist Josh Abbott is playing an acoustic doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 13, at historic Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an early show and 9 p.m. for a late show. Tickets range in price from $30 to $40. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘Pretty in Pink’ turns 35

The John Hughes film “Pretty in Pink” is celebrating a 35th anniversary. Fathom Events is bringing Andie (Molly Ringwald), Duckie (Jon Cryer) and Blane (Andrew McCarthy) back to theaters for a limited run. “Pretty in Pink” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Cinemark Tulsa 17; and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Cinemark Broken Arrow and Cinemark Tulsa 17. For information, go to fathomevents.com.

Tulsa Flea Market continues

If you’re into free treasure hunts, this is for you: The Tulsa Flea Market, which celebrated a 49th anniversary in January, continues the ramp-up to a golden anniversary with a flea market session Saturday, Feb. 13, inside the Super Duty Arena at Expo Square. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required for all vendors and customers, according to the event site, tulsafleamarket.net.

‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’

The Tulsa Community College Theatre will present a Zoom version of this award-winning comedy by Christopher Durang, about a visit by a middle-aged actress to her ancestral home, which is tended by her two siblings. The three siblings, with the unlikely help of the actress’ latest beefcake of a boyfriend, come to terms with growing up, growing old and moving on. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 11-13. To access the performance: facebook.com/tcctheatre

