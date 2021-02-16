5 to find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Josh Ward at Cain’s Ballroom

Texas country music artist Josh Ward will perform two shows Saturday, Feb. 20, at Cain’s Ballroom. The late show is sold out, but tickets for the early show are $20. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

Vintage Tulsa Show

Lovers of all things antique will be trekking out to the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., for the Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as “Tulsa’s Favorite Treasure Hunt.” This bi-annual show features more than 250 antique vendors from around the country. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. A special “early bird” event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tickets are $8 regular admission, $12 for the “early bird” event. To purchase: exposquare.com.

Also at the fairgrounds, the Tulsa Flea Market is usually a Saturday-only event, but a rare doubleheader is scheduled this weekend. The flea market will be staged from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Super Duty Arena at Expo Square. Admission is free. For information, go to tulsafleamarket.net.

Broadway on Film