5 to find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Josh Ward at Cain’s Ballroom
Texas country music artist Josh Ward will perform two shows Saturday, Feb. 20, at Cain’s Ballroom. The late show is sold out, but tickets for the early show are $20. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.
Vintage Tulsa Show
Lovers of all things antique will be trekking out to the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., for the Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as “Tulsa’s Favorite Treasure Hunt.” This bi-annual show features more than 250 antique vendors from around the country. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. A special “early bird” event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tickets are $8 regular admission, $12 for the “early bird” event. To purchase: exposquare.com.
Also at the fairgrounds, the Tulsa Flea Market is usually a Saturday-only event, but a rare doubleheader is scheduled this weekend. The flea market will be staged from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Super Duty Arena at Expo Square. Admission is free. For information, go to tulsafleamarket.net.
Broadway on Film
Broadway on Film, presented by the Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions, will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Based on true events and featuring a score by pop star Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” is the story of a failing English shoe manufacturer who manages to save his business, and discover a new way to look at life, love and friendship, when he begins to make footwear for drag queens.
To maintain social distancing, all seats should be reserved. Tickets are $20. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Women’s Expo With A Cause
The 35th annual Tulsa Women’s Expo With A Cause will feature almost 200 exhibits, including a food and wine pavillion, a showcase for the Made In Oklahoma Coalition, fashion shows, fitness demonstrations, beauty makeovers, speakers, and live entertainment, including performances by “The Voice” contestant Bailey Rae and recording artist Billie Jo. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Tickets are $7 and available at the door.
Book sale for charity
The charitable organization Broken Arrow Neighbors is staging a Broken Arrow community book fair half-price sale from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20. The event will be held at 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow.
Thousands of books remain from an earlier sale. Cook books, craft books and garden books are 50 cents each. Vinyl, CDs and DVDs also will be available for purchase. The sale will not accept debit cards or credit cards. Masks are mandatory.
Broken Arrow Neighbors is a basic needs agency helping to feed residents in Broken Arrow and Coweta.
