5 to Find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show
See 2021 model boats, RVs and thousands of other outdoor accessories all under one roof when the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show wraps up this week.
The show continues through Sunday, Feb. 7, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Tickets are $10 for adults.
Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Mask guidelines will be followed and enforced as defined by the Tulsa Health Department and city of Tulsa. For more information, go to tulsaboatshow.com.
First Friday Art Crawl
The Tulsa Arts District’s monthly art crawl will be Friday, Feb. 5, with the neighborhood’s art venues, restaurants and night spots showcasing their wares. Venues will be open at a variety of times with limited admittance and COVID protocol in practice at each location.
Complete information about protocols, reservations and more can be found at the individual websites. For a complete list: thetulsaartsdistrict.org.
Among the sights to see are “The Experience: Imagine,” the immersive multi-artist installation at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.; the premiere of the annual “Champagne & Chocolate” art exhibit at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way; the opening of “Facets: Jonathan Hils,” featuring works created with 3D printing, at 108 Contemporary; live music by Ana Berry and Bossa at Duet Jazz Club & Restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave.
2 Friends and Junk Craft Show
One person’s “junk” is another person’s treasure. See for yourself during a 2 Friends and Junk Craft Show inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6. Admission is $8 and attendees 12-and-younger are free. Admission is valid for both days.
For information, go to twofriendsandjunk.com.
Black Wall Street Gallery
Check out the new exhibit by Tulsa artist Jeremy Drayton, also known as “The Awesome Jeremy,” at Black Wall Street Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave. Drayton’s exhibit, “Black Awesomeness,” was created “to shed light on the beauty and resilience of our people, to teach us not to dwell in the dead energy of the past, but to reveal the limitless future of our people across the world,” according to the artist’s statement.
The exhibit continues through March 7. Hours are 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For more, bwsgallery.com.
‘Weaving History into Art’ reopened
Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, temporarily closed its exhibit “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn” to bring a new collection of the late Tulsa artist’s landmark baskets that combine timeless Cherokee weaving styles with astringent social commentary.
The refurbished exhibit will continue through March 28. For more, gilcrease.org.
What the Ale: Beer of the week, Nothings Left Phase Rift
Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area