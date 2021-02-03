5 to Find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show

See 2021 model boats, RVs and thousands of other outdoor accessories all under one roof when the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show wraps up this week.

The show continues through Sunday, Feb. 7, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Tickets are $10 for adults.

Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Mask guidelines will be followed and enforced as defined by the Tulsa Health Department and city of Tulsa. For more information, go to tulsaboatshow.com.

First Friday Art Crawl

The Tulsa Arts District’s monthly art crawl will be Friday, Feb. 5, with the neighborhood’s art venues, restaurants and night spots showcasing their wares. Venues will be open at a variety of times with limited admittance and COVID protocol in practice at each location.

Complete information about protocols, reservations and more can be found at the individual websites. For a complete list: thetulsaartsdistrict.org.