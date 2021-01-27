5 to Find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Sundance Film Festival
Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is among satellite theaters that will host screenings of 2021 Sundance Film Festival selections. Films are scheduled Thursday, Jan. 28, through Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Among selections is a Monday, Feb. 1, world premiere of “Judas and the Black Messiah.” For tickets and information about films and additional programming, go to circlecinema.org/sundance. Read more about it on page D5.
Books, Brews & BBQ
Reading Partners of Tulsa, which provides one-on-one tutoring to help students in low-income schools master reading skills, will hold its annual Books, Brews & BBQ fundraiser as a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
Highlighting the event will be a special appearance by Stephen King, who will deliver a virtual message. Signed copies of King’s books will be part of the event’s raffle.
The event will feature readings and discussions with local authors, including Shamiel Gary, former professional football player and author of the children’s book, “Life of Lahray”; and Brian Smallwood, a producer at KOTV Channel 6 who wrote the children’s book “Little Man.”
Rib Crib and Cabin Boys Brewery will be offering curbside pickup of food and drink that can be enjoyed at home while taking part in the event, which will also include trivia contests and raffles for a variety of prizes.
Tickets are $25. Tickets with food packages range from $50 to $250, depending on the size of the party. For more information: booksbrewsandbbq.com.
‘The Deaths of Sybil Bolton’
Award-winning journalist Dennis McAuliffe discovered by accident that the story he had always been told about the fate of his grandmother, an Osage woman named Sybil Bolton, was a lie.
His efforts to learn the truth about his family led him to learn about one of the darkest times in Oklahoma history — the Osage Reign of Terror, a systematic killing spree when white men descended upon the oil-rich Osage reservation to court, marry and murder native women and their family members to gain control of their wealth.
McAuliffe’s book, “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton,” helped bring the Osage murders to wider attention and was one of the sources for David Grann’s award-winning “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is currently being filmed by director Martin Scorsese.
Magic City Books will host McAuliffe in a virtual event in celebration of the reissue of “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. To register for this free event: magiccitybooks.com.
Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show
See 2021 model boats, RVs and thousands of other outdoor accessories all under one roof Feb. 1-7 at River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and younger are admitted free. Mask guidelines will be followed as defined by the Tulsa Health Department and city of Tulsa and enforced. For more information, go to tulsaboatshow.com.
Full Moon Nature Hike
The Tulsa Botanic Garden will host a Full Moon Nature Hike from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the park, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
The self-guided hike will give participants the chance to experience the sights and sounds along a nature trail through native prairie and forest. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight for this 1½ mile hike on mowed path and rocky trail.
Hot cider, s’mores kits, and beer and wine will be available for purchase before or after your walk and fire pits will be nearby.
Tickets are $15; spaces are limited and advance tickets are required. For more: tulsabotanic.org.
