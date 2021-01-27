5 to Find: Things to do in Tulsa this week

Sundance Film Festival

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema is among satellite theaters that will host screenings of 2021 Sundance Film Festival selections. Films are scheduled Thursday, Jan. 28, through Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Circle Cinema and the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Among selections is a Monday, Feb. 1, world premiere of “Judas and the Black Messiah.” For tickets and information about films and additional programming, go to circlecinema.org/sundance. Read more about it on page D5.

Books, Brews & BBQ

Reading Partners of Tulsa, which provides one-on-one tutoring to help students in low-income schools master reading skills, will hold its annual Books, Brews & BBQ fundraiser as a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Highlighting the event will be a special appearance by Stephen King, who will deliver a virtual message. Signed copies of King’s books will be part of the event’s raffle.

The event will feature readings and discussions with local authors, including Shamiel Gary, former professional football player and author of the children’s book, “Life of Lahray”; and Brian Smallwood, a producer at KOTV Channel 6 who wrote the children’s book “Little Man.”