Are you planning to curl up in front of the television and watch something new this weekend?
Your favorite streaming services are certainly planning on it, guessing that you have nothing better to do than stay indoors and check out a new movie or binge an original series that is making its premiere.
August has already given us the Netflix feel-good teen movie “Work It,” and Seth Rogen’s brine-comedy flick “An American Pickle” for those who have signed up for HBO Max.
Now comes a weekend with a little bit of everything. All five of these streaming programs debut on Friday for those choosing to beat the heat.
“The One and Only Ivan”: You were supposed to see this in a movie theater, but the pandemic has pushed this animated film to Disney’s streaming service that is based on the kids’ book about a gorilla (Sam Rockwell) and an elephant (Angelina Jolie) escaping captivity. (On Disney+ beginning Friday, Aug. 14)
“Ted Lasso”: Jason Sudeikis is the star of this new comedy series about a U.S. football coach whose new job is to head up a London soccer club, despite knowing virtually nothing about the sport. Sudeikis is also a co-creator of the show, along with Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Cougar Town”). (On Apple TV+ beginning Friday, Aug. 14)
“Fearless”: In this animated sci-fi adventure written and directed by former Tulsa filmmaker Cory Edwards, Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”), Miles Robbins and Gabrielle Union provide voices for a story about a teen whose favorite videogame dumps three alien infants with special powers into his home. (On Netflix beginning, Friday, Aug. 14)
“Teenage Bounty Hunters”: Teen fraternal twin sisters are not only trying to navigate school and romances, but also the fact that they are teaming up with a local bounty hunter to catch bail-jumpers. (On Netflix beginning Friday, Aug. 14)
“Project Power”: A new drug on the streets of New Orleans can give a person a temporary superpower, like super-strength or invisibility — but it could also cause a deadly reaction. In this sci-fi action movie, a cop (Jamie Foxx) and a former soldier (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) join a teen dealer to fight back when crime explodes in the city. (On Netflix beginning Friday, Aug. 14)