5 to find: Spice up your life by visiting pumpkin patches

Hours: Market hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch playland and corn maze hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Saturday hours also apply to the Thursday and Friday of fall break.

Cost: Combo admission with hayride to pumpkin patch and apple orchard $9 online in advance or $10 in person. Apple orchard admission $2 online in advance or $3 in person. Corn maze $5 online in advance or $6 in person.

Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch

17137 S. Mingo Road, Bixby; 918-366-4728

Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch includes a cane maze, pony rides, an animal farm and a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Cost: There is no admission. Climbing on pumpkin mounds and running the dark maze is free. Paid activities include wagon ride ($2 per kid; adults ride free), cane maze ($3), camel rides ($6), pony rides ($6) and a parakeet encounter ($3). You can buy $1 bags to feed animals.

For more: Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page