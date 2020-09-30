5 to find: Spice up your life by visiting pumpkin patches

If this is October, it must be pumpkin patch season.Here are five suggestions for locations where you can find the perfect pumpkin and engage in a variety of activities:
Pumpkin Town Farms
6060 S. Garnett Road, 918-605-1185
Open through Nov. 1, Pumpkin Town’s family activities include a corn maze, petting zoo, grain train, slides, face-painting and games, plus pony and camel rides.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cost: Fun passes are $10.99. Kids 2-and-younger are free. Ultimate pass $16.99 and $19.99 weekends. Season pass $30. Amazing pass $35.99. Cost to experience a scary on-site attraction, Insanity Farms, is $25.
For more: pumpkintownfarm.com
Livesay Orchards
39232 E. 231st St. South, Porter; 918-483-2102
Livesay Orchards is a kid-friendly, nonscary farm and pumpkin patch. Visit the orchard’s Pumpkin Playland to enjoy a hayride to the pumpkin patch, where you can pick your own pumpkin. A children’s play area includes a hay bale maze, farm-related learning centers, pumpkin games and more.
Hours: Market hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch playland and corn maze hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Saturday hours also apply to the Thursday and Friday of fall break.
Cost: Combo admission with hayride to pumpkin patch and apple orchard $9 online in advance or $10 in person. Apple orchard admission $2 online in advance or $3 in person. Corn maze $5 online in advance or $6 in person.
For more: livesayorchards.com
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch
17137 S. Mingo Road, Bixby; 918-366-4728
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch includes a cane maze, pony rides, an animal farm and a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Cost: There is no admission. Climbing on pumpkin mounds and running the dark maze is free. Paid activities include wagon ride ($2 per kid; adults ride free), cane maze ($3), camel rides ($6), pony rides ($6) and a parakeet encounter ($3). You can buy $1 bags to feed animals.
For more: Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page
Pleasant Valley Farms
22350 W. 71st St. South, Sand Springs; 918-248-5647
Activities at Pleasant Valley Farms include pumpkin chuckin’, hayrides, a 20-acre corn maze, a kiddie corn maze, duck races, games and slides. There’s an 18-hole mini golf course on site. The 10th annual Pleasant Valley Farms Winter Squash and Pumpkin Festival is Oct. 17-18.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in October
Cost: Free admission; prices vary for activities
For more: pleasantvalleyfarmsok.com
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore; 918-342-5911
More than 60 activities are listed on the attraction’s online site. Sheep wagon rides are new this year.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday except for Monday, Oct. 26.
Cost: Free Admission to walk through pumpkin patch, farm museum, four-floor silo and petting zoo, but donations are accepted. Costs vary for walk-through and drive-through pumpkin patch packages.
For more: shepherdscross.com
