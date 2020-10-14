5 to find: Seek out these songs if you want to get groovy and ghoulie

Know how to tell if someone is a liar? Ask them if they have ever howled along with the werewolf when this song was playing on the radio.

‘Time Warp’

Let’s do the Time Warp again?

Audition participation is a “thing,” so be prepared to sing along if you you see the rock musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

There’s a dance (it’s just a jump to the left... ) that goes along with this upbeat and catchy song, but for now, let’s stick to the music.

‘Thriller’

“Thriller” was one of seven top-10 singles from Michael Jackson’s monster album of the same name. The spoken words at the end are courtesy of horror movie legend Vincent Price who, oh by the way, was an art collector who was vocal in his love of Tulsa’s museums.

Jackson’s video for the song is like a mini-movie. Directed by John Landis of “American Werewolf in London” and “Animal House” fame, the video lasts more than 13 minutes and features Jackson leading a famous zombie group dance. Spoiler alert: Jackson also is a werewolf in the video.

‘Monster Mash’