5 to find: Revisit familiar 'Little House on the Prairie' faces before watching PBS show
5 to find: Revisit familiar 'Little House on the Prairie' faces before watching PBS show

PBS’ Emmy-winning “American Masters” series will, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, take an “unvarnished” look at author Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose body of work led to the beloved “Little House on the Prairie” television series.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura in the series, and Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, were among participants in a Zoom call earlier this year to promote the episode.

Gilbert said she heard from people on social media who told her they were re-watching “Little House on the Prairie” because the series was bringing them comfort during the pandemic. Some issues tackled in the series are topical all over again. (There was a season three episode titled “Quarantine.”) Gilbert suggested that PBS’ exploration of Wilder will be another source of comfort and a reminder of “where we came from.”

Added Gilbert: “I mean, these are people who built the nation and (here’s) a reminder of how that is done, and that’s only done with community and love and understanding. And that if we did that, we can make it through this, just like we made it through the ‘50s, the 1960s, the 1970s and on and on and on.”

Oklahomans Vera Miles and Rance Howard were among guest stars on “Little House on the Prairie.” If you decide to revisit “Little House” before watching the PBS show, here are five guest stars to find:

Sean Penn

Before catching gnarly waves in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Spicoli spent a little time on the prairie. He made his acting debut in the 11th episode of “Little House on the Prairie.” The 1974 episode, titled “The Voice of Tinker Jones,” was directed by his father, Leo Penn.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash and June Carter guest-starred in the season three premiere of “Little House on the Prairie.” A reverend gets sick while collecting money and Cash’s character becomes a pinch-hitter. Will Cash keep the cash or do the right thing?

Todd Bridges

“Little House on the Prairie” tackled racial issues when Todd Bridges, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes,” guest-starred in a 1977 episode, “The Wisdom of Solomon.” Bridges plays a kid who runs away from home because he is tired of being treated differently.

Ernie Hudson

Who you gonna call? Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson guest-starred in a 1981 episode titled “Chicago.” “Ghostbusters” was released three years later.

David Faustino

“Little House on the Prairie” told warm and fuzzy stories about a retro family unit. Meanwhile, David Faustino gained fame as part of a dysfunctional family. He was Bud Bundy in “Married With Children.” Before becoming a Bundy, Faustino played a runaway orphan in a 1980 episode of “Little House.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Alison Arngrim on Nellie Oleson

“Little House on the Prairie” alum Alison Arngrim took part in a media Zoom call to promote an upcoming PBS “American Masters” exploration of author Laura Ingalls Wilder.

She was asked about playing “bad girl” Nellie Oleson on the TV series.

“As a child actor, I had always rather liked villain characters, so it did not bother me when I got the part. I was thrilled. I was, like, the villain. It was fun.

“But ... I had not read the books before I got the show. I had no idea what a Nellie Oleson was until I got to the audition and read ... and looked at the script and said, ‘Oh, God. This girl is terrible.’ And then I read the books after and was fascinated with this character that Laura had to change the name and use three different people because she didn’t want her to come after her because she was still afraid.

“I enjoyed playing her very, very, very much. And I still enjoy the reaction that I get from fans and people. ... That people 45 years later are still fascinated with this character and still hate me, I love it.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

