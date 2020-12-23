5 to find: Revisit familiar 'Little House on the Prairie' faces before watching PBS show

PBS’ Emmy-winning “American Masters” series will, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, take an “unvarnished” look at author Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose body of work led to the beloved “Little House on the Prairie” television series.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura in the series, and Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, were among participants in a Zoom call earlier this year to promote the episode.

Gilbert said she heard from people on social media who told her they were re-watching “Little House on the Prairie” because the series was bringing them comfort during the pandemic. Some issues tackled in the series are topical all over again. (There was a season three episode titled “Quarantine.”) Gilbert suggested that PBS’ exploration of Wilder will be another source of comfort and a reminder of “where we came from.”

Added Gilbert: “I mean, these are people who built the nation and (here’s) a reminder of how that is done, and that’s only done with community and love and understanding. And that if we did that, we can make it through this, just like we made it through the ‘50s, the 1960s, the 1970s and on and on and on.”