5 to find: Revisit familiar 'Little House on the Prairie' faces before watching PBS show

PBS’ Emmy-winning “American Masters” series will, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, take an “unvarnished” look at author Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose body of work led to the beloved “Little House on the Prairie” television series.
Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura in the series, and Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, were among participants in a Zoom call earlier this year to promote the episode.
Gilbert said she heard from people on social media who told her they were re-watching “Little House on the Prairie” because the series was bringing them comfort during the pandemic. Some issues tackled in the series are topical all over again. (There was a season three episode titled “Quarantine.”) Gilbert suggested that PBS’ exploration of Wilder will be another source of comfort and a reminder of “where we came from.”
Added Gilbert: “I mean, these are people who built the nation and (here’s) a reminder of how that is done, and that’s only done with community and love and understanding. And that if we did that, we can make it through this, just like we made it through the ‘50s, the 1960s, the 1970s and on and on and on.”
Oklahomans Vera Miles and Rance Howard were among guest stars on “Little House on the Prairie.” If you decide to revisit “Little House” before watching the PBS show, here are five guest stars to find:
Sean Penn
Before catching gnarly waves in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” Spicoli spent a little time on the prairie. He made his acting debut in the 11th episode of “Little House on the Prairie.” The 1974 episode, titled “The Voice of Tinker Jones,” was directed by his father, Leo Penn.
Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash and June Carter guest-starred in the season three premiere of “Little House on the Prairie.” A reverend gets sick while collecting money and Cash’s character becomes a pinch-hitter. Will Cash keep the cash or do the right thing?
Todd Bridges
“Little House on the Prairie” tackled racial issues when Todd Bridges, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes,” guest-starred in a 1977 episode, “The Wisdom of Solomon.” Bridges plays a kid who runs away from home because he is tired of being treated differently.
Ernie Hudson
Who you gonna call? Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson guest-starred in a 1981 episode titled “Chicago.” “Ghostbusters” was released three years later.
David Faustino
“Little House on the Prairie” told warm and fuzzy stories about a retro family unit. Meanwhile, David Faustino gained fame as part of a dysfunctional family. He was Bud Bundy in “Married With Children.” Before becoming a Bundy, Faustino played a runaway orphan in a 1980 episode of “Little House.”