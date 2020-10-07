5 to find: Get your pumpkin spice fix in Tulsa

As if we needed another sign that 2020 has been a year in which the world has been turned upside down — the annual invasion of all things flavored with pumpkin spice began in August!
As comedian Jerry Clower would have put it, "Ain't no sense in that."
However, autumn finally seems to be trying to assert itself with cooler days, falling leaves and all the rest, so those who appreciate the taste and aroma of warm spices usually reserved to give the humble pumpkin some sort of flavor are starting to find pumpkin-spiced food and drink just about anywhere.
Here are five popular ways to indulge one's pumpkin spice fix.
Pumpkin Bavarian cheesecake
Ludger's Bavarian Cakery, 6527 E. 91st St.
918-622-2537, ludgersbavariancakery.com
Ludger’s signature Bavarian cream cheesecake is a classic, the centerpiece of hundreds of weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties. Each fall, it creates a pumpkin spice version that swirls pumpkin and vanilla together. It's available as a whole cake or by the slice.
Pumpkin pretzel
QuikTrip, multiple locations
We're still trying to wrap our head around the whole concept of the "snackle," QuikTrip's catch-all description for much of what comes out of its kitchens, but we can say for certain that one of the newest offerings is the pumpkin pretzel, a warm, soft pretzel topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with a pumpkin filling. One choice of dipping sauce is included.
Pumpkin QuikShake and cold brew
QuikTrip, multiple locations
For those who prefer to consume their pumpkin spice in liquid form, QuikTrip offers two options. One is its pumpkin QuikShake, a blend of vanilla soft serve and pumpkin flavor. The other is its pumpkin cold brew, coffee that has been steeped for 12 hours and to which one can add a dose of pumpkin-spice flavor.
Various items
Antoinette Baking Co., 207 N. Main St.
918-764-8404, antoinettebakingco.com
During the autumnal season, pumpkin and its attendant spices show up in a range of baked goods at Antoinette Baking Co., including breads, cinnamon rolls, cookies, croissants and more.
Pumpkin empanadas
Pancho Anaya Bakery, multiple locations
918-561-6735, panchoanaya.com
This local company, which specializes in pan dulce, the traditional sweet breads and pastries that are popular in Mexico and other Latin countries, has on its menu a pumpkin empanada. The filling has a consistency similar to apple butter, but the taste is all pumpkin and warm spices.
