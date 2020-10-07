5 to find: Get your pumpkin spice fix in Tulsa

As if we needed another sign that 2020 has been a year in which the world has been turned upside down — the annual invasion of all things flavored with pumpkin spice began in August!

As comedian Jerry Clower would have put it, "Ain't no sense in that."

However, autumn finally seems to be trying to assert itself with cooler days, falling leaves and all the rest, so those who appreciate the taste and aroma of warm spices usually reserved to give the humble pumpkin some sort of flavor are starting to find pumpkin-spiced food and drink just about anywhere.

Here are five popular ways to indulge one's pumpkin spice fix.

Pumpkin Bavarian cheesecake

Ludger's Bavarian Cakery, 6527 E. 91st St.

Ludger’s signature Bavarian cream cheesecake is a classic, the centerpiece of hundreds of weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties. Each fall, it creates a pumpkin spice version that swirls pumpkin and vanilla together. It's available as a whole cake or by the slice.

Pumpkin pretzel