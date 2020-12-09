5 to find: Christmas gift idea? Here are five music books with Oklahoma ties

Got a music lover in your life?
Don’t know what to get that person for Christmas?
Good news: You’ve got choices.
Though we can all agree that 2020 was a mostly rotten year, it was a great year for music books with Oklahoma ties.
Here are five to find:
'Twentieth-Century Honky Tonk'
Walk into Cain’s Ballroom and you can feel the history. Or you can read “Twentieth-Century Honky Tonk: The Amazing Unauthorized Story of the Cain’s Ballroom’s First 75 years” and learn all about the venue’s rich history.
From Bob Wills to the Six Pistols, co-authors John Wooley and Brett Bingham documented the goings-on at the Carnegie Hall of Western swing from a period of years from 1924 to 1999. Who played there? Just about everybody.
You can pick up the book locally at Magic City Books, Ida Red General Store, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, Claremore's Boarding House Books or from cainsballroom.com. Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys have the book on its site at bobwillstexasplayboys.com.
'Red Dirt'
Red Dirt is a music genre with Oklahoma roots.
Josh Crutchmer, a print planning editor at the New York Times, feasted on Red Dirt music when he was a student at Oklahoma State University and wrote the definitive book on Red Dirt, "Red Dirt: Roots Music Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, At Home Anywhere."
Chapters are devoted to the genre’s most significant bands and figures, including Bob Childers, described by the book as the closest thing to Woody Guthrie that Red Dirt ever had. Crutchmer also scored an interview with Garth Brooks, who, according to the book, launched his career into orbit and used Red Dirt as fuel.
You can order the book at reddirtbook.com.
'Cocker Power'
Tulsa’s Leon Russell was the ringmaster for Joe Cocker’s 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour. On the 50th anniversary, tour photographer Linda Wolf shared her handiwork in “Tribute: Cocker Power,” which was released worldwide in April.
Book promo: “It was a two-month traveling hippie circus that left hotel managers tearing their hair out, concert promoters screaming about a dog on stage, girls dancing naked on the rooftops of a New York City hotel and 43 people, including three kids and a five-person film crew, traveling together on a private jet that had ‘Cocker Power’ painted on its side. It was pure art, and one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll tours of all time.”
The first half of the book is about the 1970 tour. The second half is about a 2015 tribute concert at the Lockn’ Festival led by the Tedeschi Trucks Band with Russell and alums from the original tour.
You can order the book at cockerpowerbook.com.
'Ted Templeman'
Tulsa author Greg Renoff, because he wrote the book “Van Halen Rising,” was able to strike up a relationship with “super” producer Ted Templeman. It was Templeman who produced Van Halen’s epic debut album and other early albums.
One thing led to another and Renoff partnered with Templeman to write “Ted Templeman: A Producer’s Life in Music.”
Templeman was a music and recording artist in his own right before becoming a producer who worked with the likes of Van Morrison, the Doobie Brothers, Van Halen, Nicolette Larson, Carly Simon, Sammy Hagar and Aerosmith. Of course, he has stories.
You can get both of Renoff's books at vanhalenstore.com.
'Do You Feel Like I Do?'
Peter Frampton published a juicy memoir (“Do You Feel Like I Do?”) in 2020. Frampton is from England, which is (checking map) nowhere near Oklahoma.
But let’s connect him to the state anyway because his drummer once was Tulsa’s Jamie Oldaker, who we lost in 2020, and because a 1976 Frampton concert Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway made enough money for Larry Shaeffer of Little Wing Productions that he was able to complete the terms of a deal to purchase Cain’s Ballroom. There's a random mention of late, great Oklahoma actor James Garner in the book.
Frampton began his farewell tour (interrupted by COVID-19) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. You can buy his book from traditional sellers or order it at hachettebooks.com.
