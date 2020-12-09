5 to find: Christmas gift idea? Here are five music books with Oklahoma ties

The first half of the book is about the 1970 tour. The second half is about a 2015 tribute concert at the Lockn’ Festival led by the Tedeschi Trucks Band with Russell and alums from the original tour.

You can order the book at cockerpowerbook.com.

'Ted Templeman'

Tulsa author Greg Renoff, because he wrote the book “Van Halen Rising,” was able to strike up a relationship with “super” producer Ted Templeman. It was Templeman who produced Van Halen’s epic debut album and other early albums.

One thing led to another and Renoff partnered with Templeman to write “Ted Templeman: A Producer’s Life in Music.”

Templeman was a music and recording artist in his own right before becoming a producer who worked with the likes of Van Morrison, the Doobie Brothers, Van Halen, Nicolette Larson, Carly Simon, Sammy Hagar and Aerosmith. Of course, he has stories.

You can get both of Renoff's books at vanhalenstore.com.

'Do You Feel Like I Do?'

Peter Frampton published a juicy memoir (“Do You Feel Like I Do?”) in 2020. Frampton is from England, which is (checking map) nowhere near Oklahoma.