5 to find: Agatha Christie's 'Nile' adventures

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” the novel that launched the career of Agatha Christie, whose more than 80 subsequent novels, plays and story collections earned her the title of “The Queen of Crime.”
The latest film adaptation of one of Christie’s works — “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot — originally was scheduled to be released this weekend, but the disruptions to the film industry caused by the coronoavirus has pushed the release date for the film to Dec. 18.
While Christie is closely associated with the “murder in the quiet English village” sort of mystery, many of her novels are set in much more exotic locations — the result of her passion for travel and of her marriage to noted archaeologist Max Mallowan, whom she would accompany to sites throughout the Middle East.
Christie’s fascination with Egypt inspired a number of works, five of which we’ve selected to help prepare for when the new “Death on the Nile” finally steams into theaters.
‘Death on the Nile’
(William Morrow, $15.99)
This 1937 novel is considered one of Christie’s greatest works. A cruise along the Nile River aboard the luxury steamer Karnak is brutally interrupted when one of the passengers is found shot through the head. Among the passengers is Poirot, who must untangle a web of secrets to uncover the killer. The novel has been filmed twice before, with Peter Ustinov heading an all-star production in 1978, and as part of the “Agatha Christie’s Poirot” series with David Suchet in 2004.
‘Murder on the Nile’
(Samuel French, $9.95)
Christie originally thought of having her other major character, Miss Jane Marple, as being a passenger on the Karnak when she was working out the plot for “Death on the Nile.” However, when adapting the novel into a play in 1948, she dispensed with familiar characters altogether. It’s Anglican cleric Canon Pennefather who ultimately unmasked the murderer in this dramatization.
‘Death on the Nile’ from ‘Parker Pyne Investigates’
(William Morrow, $14.99)
Good titles can be hard to come by, which might be why “Death on the Nile” is also the title of a 1933 short story that was collected in “Parker Pyne Investigates,” the casebook of one of Christie’s lesser-known detectives. Pyne takes cases in which the goal is not so much to disclose miscreants as to find ways to make his clients happy. “Death of the Nile” has Pyne on a luxury cruise, when he is approached by a woman convinced she is being slowly poisoned by her husband.
‘Death Comes as the End’
(William Morrow, $19.99)
One of Christie’s more unusual creations, this is a detective story set in ancient Egypt, circa 2000 B.C.E., in which an ambitious, beautiful, yet evil concubine insinuates herself into a wealthy household, only to meet a violent end. Christie worked with a noted Egyptologist, Stephen Glanville, to make the story as historically accurate as possible.
‘Akhnaton’
(out of print)
This is maybe the rarest of all Agatha Christie works (Tulsa Library had a copy years ago, but a recent search of the library’s catalog showed it was no longer there). She wrote it in 1937, soon after the publication of “Death on the Nile.” It’s a straight — and dense — historical play about a pharaoh who tried to convert his people to monotheism. It was never staged because of the complexity of the production and only published in 1973.
