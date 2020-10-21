5 to find: Agatha Christie's 'Nile' adventures

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” the novel that launched the career of Agatha Christie, whose more than 80 subsequent novels, plays and story collections earned her the title of “The Queen of Crime.”

The latest film adaptation of one of Christie’s works — “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot — originally was scheduled to be released this weekend, but the disruptions to the film industry caused by the coronoavirus has pushed the release date for the film to Dec. 18.

While Christie is closely associated with the “murder in the quiet English village” sort of mystery, many of her novels are set in much more exotic locations — the result of her passion for travel and of her marriage to noted archaeologist Max Mallowan, whom she would accompany to sites throughout the Middle East.

Christie’s fascination with Egypt inspired a number of works, five of which we’ve selected to help prepare for when the new “Death on the Nile” finally steams into theaters.

‘Death on the Nile’

(William Morrow, $15.99)