'15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot' screening virtually through Circle Cinema
  • Updated
Hunting Bigfoot

Plaster casts and framed photos line one of the display tables a 2015 Chautauqua Lake Bigfoot Expo in Chautauqua, N.Y. A Bigfoot Festival and Conference is scheduled Oct. 1-2 in Honobia, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

 AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

The 2021 Bigfoot Festival and Conference is scheduled Oct. 1-2 in Honobia, Oklahoma.

Can’t wait that long for a sasquatch fix?

Virtual screenings of “15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot,” a documentary-style paranormal comedy, begin Friday, April 9 through Circle Cinema.

The film follows a “hopelessly millennial” reporter on the most important assignment of his career: Bigfoot. But after following a prominent cryptozoologist into the Appalachian foothills, he’s forced to answer the question “is a good story worth dying for?”

Go to circlecinema.org for details. For inform about the Bigfoot Festival, go to honobiabigfoot.com.

Pawhuska man reacts to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film site near his home

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

