'15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot' screening virtually through Circle Cinema

The 2021 Bigfoot Festival and Conference is scheduled Oct. 1-2 in Honobia, Oklahoma.

Can’t wait that long for a sasquatch fix?

Virtual screenings of “15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot,” a documentary-style paranormal comedy, begin Friday, April 9 through Circle Cinema.

The film follows a “hopelessly millennial” reporter on the most important assignment of his career: Bigfoot. But after following a prominent cryptozoologist into the Appalachian foothills, he’s forced to answer the question “is a good story worth dying for?”

Go to circlecinema.org for details. For inform about the Bigfoot Festival, go to honobiabigfoot.com.

Pawhuska man reacts to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film site near his home

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.