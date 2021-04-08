'15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot' screening virtually through Circle Cinema

The 2021 Bigfoot Festival and Conference is scheduled Oct. 1-2 in Honobia, Oklahoma.
Can’t wait that long for a sasquatch fix?
Virtual screenings of “15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot,” a documentary-style paranormal comedy, begin Friday, April 9 through Circle Cinema.
The film follows a “hopelessly millennial” reporter on the most important assignment of his career: Bigfoot. But after following a prominent cryptozoologist into the Appalachian foothills, he’s forced to answer the question “is a good story worth dying for?”
Go to circlecinema.org for details. For inform about the Bigfoot Festival, go to honobiabigfoot.com.
Pawhuska man reacts to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film site near his home
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.