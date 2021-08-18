1000 Hours Outside challenge gets kids back to nature

As summertime ends and families’ schedules begin to fill up with school and activities, now is a great time to commit to outdoor play.
American children ages 8-12 spend 4-6 hours a day using screens, and teens spend up to nine hours, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Too much screen time can lead to sleep problems, a sedentary lifestyle, mood problems and less time spent with family and friends.
A survey conducted by laundry brands OMO and Persil found kids spend less time outdoors than prison inmates in the United States, who get two hours a day. They surveyed 12,000 parents of children ages 5-12 in 10 countries and found that one-third of the children spend less than 30 minutes outdoors a day.
A few years ago, I stumbled across a page on Facebook called 1000 Hours Outside. Its mission, as stated on its website, is to attempt to match kids’ nature time with screen time.
The idea is that if kids have enough time to consume media for hours a day, then they have enough time to spend at least some of it in the enriching outdoors. (Not to mention the benefits of fresh air and exercise in the midst of a pandemic.) Ultimately, the goal is to spend 1,000 hours a year outdoors playing freely, an average of about 2 hours and 45 minutes a day.
Setting goals
I have two children, ages 10 and 7. They love TV and video games as much as the next kid. But due to the ever-increasing impact of screens in our lives, I felt it was extra important to ensure they received the benefits of nature.
As my children are active in Cub Scouts, they were already familiar with camping, hiking and fishing. But I wanted them to have more unstructured play time.
My family started the 1000 Hours Outside challenge on Jan. 1, 2020. We knew each season would have big obstacles: heat and humidity, bone-chilling cold, storms and pollen, not to mention the time constraints of school and extracurricular commitments.
Little did we know a pandemic was about to upend our world, and we would soon have more free time than we knew what to do with. And once the walls started closing in during lockdown, there was only one place to go: outside.
When I learned the challenge was started by a mom in Michigan named Ginny Yurich, my first impression was rather skeptical. Michigan summers are much milder than ours, I thought.
So I set what I felt was a realistic goal of 650-700 hours outside in 2020. They could aim for a couple hours a day except during the hottest part of the year.
When my kids hit the 1,000 hour mark in October, I brimmed with pride.
Most of their hours were logged within shouting distance of our home, so our trips to several Oklahoma state parks provided a much-needed change of scenery.
We started off small at Keystone State Park, staying one night a comfortable half-hour from home. We familiarized ourselves with our new camping gear, built a campfire and made lots of notes for what to do (and not to do) next time.
Our next trips were to Greenleaf, Tenkiller, Black Mesa and Red Rock Canyon (a former state park that is now privately owned). The memories made at each park will last a lifetime and brought our family closer together. We hiked, fished, kayaked, roasted marshmallows, swam, star-gazed, stood in dinosaur footprints, took in amazing vistas and more.
On our way home from Black Mesa, we stretched our legs and climbed to the top of Gloss Mountain near Fairview. I took a picture of my son and daughter grinning as I informed them they had surpassed 1,000 hours on this trip.
Developmental benefits
When children play outside, their brains form stronger connections between their neurons. Complex movements enhance cognitive development.
When a child climbs a tree, their brain is solving the problem of where their hands and feet should go. They are building muscle and gaining flexibility. They get sensory input by touching the bark and feeling its texture; smelling the fresh air; and noticing the symmetry of the leaves.
As the child climbs, they are also constantly assessing risk (yes, even the most impulsive kids) as they go higher and test branches for stability. They are developing their vestibular sense, which aids the balance and builds brain connections. This amount of sensory input can’t compare to an image on a screen.
Make it your own
The beauty of the 1KH Challenge is that it’s fully customizable. If your life circumstances put 1,000 hours well out of reach, that’s OK. Set a modest goal that’s attainable but still stretches your family. New habits aren’t made in a day, and the stretch is what’s going to make the challenge sink in.
We kept a tracker on the fridge (printable trackers are available at 1000hoursoutside.com) and filled in one bubble for every hour. It wasn’t a perfect system, since I typically kept track in my head until the end of the day and sometimes “ballparked” that day’s total. But this is all for fun – no one’s getting graded.
And you don’t have to start on New Year’s Day like we did – any day of the year works.
In Oklahoma, we are fortunate to have a variety of terrains and outdoor experiences within a few hours’ drive. Turkey Mountain is a Tulsa treasure that has a variety of difficulty levels and trail lengths. Geocaching is a fun hobby, and some are hidden there.
Although bodies of water and hiking trails might seem like the ideal for outdoor destinations, playgrounds of turf and metal are just as valid (and usually closer to home). Check out the local fauna and flora while there, especially at the Gathering Place. We use the iNaturalist app to photograph and identify interesting finds.
As for apps, we aren’t totally anti-phones; when used judiciously, they can enhance the outdoor experience. Other useful apps for iOS and Android include AllTrails (for all your hiking needs), Sky Guide (for star-gazing) and Merlin Bird ID (for birding, of course).
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department offers free “passports” for kids that contain suggested activities and information about each state park. Be sure to collect a sticker at each park’s office when you go.
Check out travelok.com for more information about Oklahoma’s state parks and the city of Tulsa’s website for a parks guide.
The options of outdoor play are too numerous to list here. But classics such as splashing in puddles (with boots, preferably!), exploring creeks, riding bikes, observing critters and going on scavenger hunts are timeless ways to experience the great outdoors.
Although my family could have opted to start the challenge over in 2021, it wasn’t really necessary. Over the course of the previous year, my children formed the habit of going outside more often, and I have found I don’t need to nudge them out nearly as much.
However you choose to get your family outdoors, and for whatever amount of time you choose, trust that seeds of nature appreciation have been planted and will provide lifelong benefits to your children and wonderful memories for your family.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22