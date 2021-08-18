1000 Hours Outside challenge gets kids back to nature

Although bodies of water and hiking trails might seem like the ideal for outdoor destinations, playgrounds of turf and metal are just as valid (and usually closer to home). Check out the local fauna and flora while there, especially at the Gathering Place. We use the iNaturalist app to photograph and identify interesting finds.

As for apps, we aren’t totally anti-phones; when used judiciously, they can enhance the outdoor experience. Other useful apps for iOS and Android include AllTrails (for all your hiking needs), Sky Guide (for star-gazing) and Merlin Bird ID (for birding, of course).

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department offers free “passports” for kids that contain suggested activities and information about each state park. Be sure to collect a sticker at each park’s office when you go.

Check out travelok.com for more information about Oklahoma’s state parks and the city of Tulsa’s website for a parks guide.

The options of outdoor play are too numerous to list here. But classics such as splashing in puddles (with boots, preferably!), exploring creeks, riding bikes, observing critters and going on scavenger hunts are timeless ways to experience the great outdoors.