100°C and Hot Pot gives diners the chance to cook for themselves

First-timers are shown a short video on a tablet that describes the basic process; one then uses that tablet to select the items for dinner. Place settings include a fork and chopsticks, as well as a ladle and tongs for use in the cooking process.

Seven different broths are available, from mild to very spicy. Proteins include various cuts of beef and pork, lamb shoulder, tofu, fish fillets and seafood ($2.95-$9.95). Vegetable choices range from mushrooms, broccoli and carrots to taro and seaweed ($1.65-$4.95), and vegetable combos are available.

We went with the Sweet and Spicy Toyko Miso broth ($11.95), which had a rich mouthfeel and a warming heat, along with the teriyaki pork ($6.95), bok choy ($3.95) and the mushroom combo ($8.95), which included quartered button and cremini mushrooms, planks of king oysters, clusters of wood ears and bundles of enokis.

Chong said when the broth and grill are up to temperature, the cooking is fairly rapid — as little as 30 seconds in broth and two to three minutes on the grill.