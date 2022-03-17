Entertainment events: Jim Gaffigan coming to River Spirit

Six-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan will perform Sept. 15 at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

A comedian, actor, writer, producer, multi-platinum recording artist and New York Times bestselling author, Gaffigan’s newest special (“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster”) premiered late last year on Netflix.Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at riverspirittulsacom.

Daryl Hall making tour stop at Tulsa Theater

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall’s first solo tour in a decade has been expanded and will include a May 20 performance with Todd Rundgren at Tulsa Theater.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at livenation.com.

The performance will come the month after the April 1 release of the “BeforeAfter” (Legacy Recordings), Hall’s first solo retrospective. The album will feature 30 tracks spanning five solo albums and six never-released performances from “Live From Daryl’s House,” a series Hall launched in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.”

Cain's shows

Robert Earl Keen, who is wrapping up 41 years on the road, will bring his final tour — the I’m Comin’ Home Tour — to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, May 20 performance.

“I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said in a video about his final tour. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com and by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $60, plus fees.

Reckless Kelly will perform Friday, June 3 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by guests The Wilder Blue and Zac Wilkerson. Tickets are $25, plus fees, and can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

The Dead South will perform Aug. 6 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

Tickets start at $32, plus fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

The band Coin is bringing its Uncanny Valley Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for an Aug. 3 show. Coin will be joined by Blackstarkids. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $29.50, plus fees.

Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis, Jr. set River Spirit show

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. will perform June 18 at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino. Tickets go on sale March 18.

McCoo and Davis have earned seven Grammy Awards, 15 gold records and three platinum records.

In addition to their work as a duo, they were lead vocalists in the Fifth Dimension, one of the leading singing groups of the 1960s and 1970s. The Fifth Dimension’s songs included “Up, Up & Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell to Answer” and “Stoned Soul Picnic.”

Smallville' actor among guests at pop culture con in Arkansas

If you want to cap spring break with a pop culture road trip, NWA Comic Con will take place Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at Rogers Convention Center, 3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers, Arkansas.

Scheduled guests include Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”), Judith Hoag (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Kate Flannery (“The Office), actors from the Power Ranger franchise and professional wrestlers. For tickets and information, go to nwacomicon.com.