End of Berryhill schools' sewage lagoons a dream come true

Big news happens in the strangest places. Say, for instance, at a sewage lagoon behind the Berryhill Public Schools complex.
Driving by, one wouldn’t know it existed, although you might catch a whiff from time to time.
But for more than 50 years, it’s been sitting quietly behind the middle school and high school buildings, with the football field just a stone’s throw away.
So it was understandable that former Berryhill Public Schools Superintendent Mike Campbell couldn’t believe he was standing in front of microphones and cameras last Tuesday morning announcing that the lagoons are going away.
“I never dreamed that we would be doing a press conference here in front of our lagoons,” Campbell said. “We have always tried to avoid the public back here, but not today.”
Campbell was one of several officials from Tulsa County, the city of Sand Springs and the Berryhill school system who gathered to announce a plan to remove the lagoons and replace them with a sanitary sewer system that will connect to Sand Springs’ wastewater treatment plant.
The announcement came a day after county commissioners approved $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project.
“Welcome to Berryhill Public Schools in unincorporated Tulsa County, home to the Maidens and the Chiefs,” said County Commissioner Karen Keith, who led the push for the funding.
“Also home to one of the last public schools in our area — or maybe even the state — served by a sewage lagoon. It’s right behind me; it is lovely.”
City Manager Mike Carter said Sand Springs and Berryhill have talked about such a project “several times over at least the past 20 years, but it wasn’t economically good for Sand Springs.”
“But now, with federal ARPA funds going to the county, … Berryhill will have a permanent solution to their sewage lagoons,” said Carter, who stressed that Sand Springs has no plans to annex any homes or the school district of Berryhill.
“It’s going to help a situation that should have been corrected a long time ago,” he said. “But for the ARPA funds, this would not have happened.
“I’m very thankful that we got it done.”
Campbell, who retired as Berryhill’s superintendent last year, said the first cell of the lagoon was built in 1968, with two more constructed in 1972 to accommodate the new high school.
Since then, the school system’s enrollment has grown from 800 to as many as 1,285, he said.
“Obviously, this lagoon creates many maintenance costs and possible health risks for our students and staff, which has always been a concern,” he said.
“You probably got a whiff of it as you walked in this morning. That is something we have had to live with for many years.”
The benefits of reclaiming the half-acre on which the lagoons sit include adding more land for possible development and decreasing potential risks for students and staff, Campbell said.
Although no definitive plans for the site are in place, one idea that has been floated from time to time is to build a concrete or asphalt pad on the land in the size and shape of a football field “where our band students can practice marching,” he said.
Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said his community is excited to be part of the project.
“For several decades, many people have wanted to solve the problem of the sewage lagoons here at Berryhill schools, but there was just not adequate (funding) to make that happen,” he said.
“With the unique opportunity the ARPA represents, we are delighted to bring together several institutions of government with a family that cares about Berryhill to make this project finally become a reality.”
The family that Spoon and nearly every other speaker referenced Tuesday was the Beans — longtime Berryhill residents who have been staunch supporters of the school system.
The family is allowing sanitary sewer lines to be built across its property, clearing the way for the project to move forward.
Several members of the Bean family were present for Tuesday’s announcement, although none spoke during the press conference.
Instead, Larry Arrowood, who married into the family, just stood back and listened. He’s 75 and graduated from Berryhill High School in 1964.
Asked why he came out for the announcement, Arrowood talked about the potential unsanitary conditions and other down sides that come with having a sewage lagoon sitting behind school buildings.
“My wife (Dolores) was part of the Bean family,” Arrowood said. “She passed away, and so we are supporting the school and just here for the ceremony.”
He added: “It’s a bad situation; hopefully this will remedy it.”
The project is expected to take several years to engineer, design and construct.
Tulsa County is receiving a total of $126.6 million in ARPA funding in 2021 and 2022.