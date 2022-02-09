End of Berryhill schools' sewage lagoons a dream come true

“Obviously, this lagoon creates many maintenance costs and possible health risks for our students and staff, which has always been a concern,” he said.

“You probably got a whiff of it as you walked in this morning. That is something we have had to live with for many years.”

The benefits of reclaiming the half-acre on which the lagoons sit include adding more land for possible development and decreasing potential risks for students and staff, Campbell said.

Although no definitive plans for the site are in place, one idea that has been floated from time to time is to build a concrete or asphalt pad on the land in the size and shape of a football field “where our band students can practice marching,” he said.

Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said his community is excited to be part of the project.

“For several decades, many people have wanted to solve the problem of the sewage lagoons here at Berryhill schools, but there was just not adequate (funding) to make that happen,” he said.