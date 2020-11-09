ICU bed availability runs out in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System confirmed Monday night there is no intensive care unit bed availability available in Tulsa amid record-breaking reports of cases of COVID-19.
Adam Paluka, a spokesperson for District 7 in Tulsa, told the Tulsa World Monday the capacity limit applies to the city and not yet the entirety of Tulsa County. But he said "it's been a concern" for the organization that beds could fill as the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, culminating in the state reporting a seven-day rolling average of just more than 2,000 new cases per day.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported adult ICU bed availability is down to 6 percent statewide as of Monday. The agency said there were 1,102 people hospitalized on Monday with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, of which 334 were in ICUs.
OSDH said Monday it received reports of 2,187 new cases of COVID-19, of which 302 were in Tulsa County. There have been 226 Tulsa County residents who have died after contracting COVID-19.
"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," Paluka said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.
"It's disheartening, but we're still going to do what we do every day: respond to the needs of our community."
The announcement comes ahead of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plans for a press conference with state Health Commissioner Lance Frye to update on the government's COVID-19 pandemic response. Stitt issued a statement over the weekend as case reports exceeded 4,000 in a single day -- by far the highest on record -- but has been resistant to imposing a statewide mask mandate.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council agreed on a mask ordinance this summer that remains in effect through January. But in Broken Arrow, Mayor Craig Thurmond and councilors have refused to implement such a requirement -- and Thurmound touted the city as being "open for business" during a gathering of about 500 people at a Tulsa County GOP Watch Party on Nov. 3.
