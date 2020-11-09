ICU bed availability runs out in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System confirmed Monday night there is no intensive care unit bed availability available in Tulsa amid record-breaking reports of cases of COVID-19.

Adam Paluka, a spokesperson for District 7 in Tulsa, told the Tulsa World Monday the capacity limit applies to the city and not yet the entirety of Tulsa County. But he said "it's been a concern" for the organization that beds could fill as the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, culminating in the state reporting a seven-day rolling average of just more than 2,000 new cases per day.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported adult ICU bed availability is down to 6 percent statewide as of Monday. The agency said there were 1,102 people hospitalized on Monday with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, of which 334 were in ICUs.

OSDH said Monday it received reports of 2,187 new cases of COVID-19, of which 302 were in Tulsa County. There have been 226 Tulsa County residents who have died after contracting COVID-19.