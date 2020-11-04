Election Day 2020

Below are results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general elections. Local numbers represent the tabulation of votes from the Sand Springs precincts located within Tulsa County courtesy of the Tulsa County Election Board. Local numbers are in-person election day votes only from precincts 720801, 72082, 720851, 720852, 720853, 720854, 720855, 720856, 720857, 720858, 720880 and 720881. County and state vote totals include absentee mail-in, absentee in-person and election day in-person voting. The national numbers for the presidential election are total popular votes through Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.
National
President and Vice President
;Local;State;National
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R-I);8,388 (76.52);1,018,870 (65.37);xxxx
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D);2,281 (20.81);503,289 (32.29);xxxx
Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy Spike Cohen (L);200 (1.82);24,686 (1.58);xxxxx
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (I);37 (0.34);5,590 (0.36);xxxxx
Jade Simmons and Claudeliah J. Roze (I);38 (0.35);3,650 (0.23);xxxxxxx
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (I);18 (0.16);2,542 (0.16);xxxxxx
State
Corporation Commissioner
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Todd Hiett (R-I);8,639 (83.70);1,098,561 (76.10)
Todd Hagopian (D);1,682 (16.30);345,002 (23.90)
U.S. Senator
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Jim Inhofe (R-I);7,898 (72.19);977,813 (62.91)
Abby Broyles (D);2,451 (22.40);509,186 (32.76)
Robert Murphy (L);314 (2.87);34,364 (2.21)
Joan Farr (I);178 (1.63);21,601 (1.39)
A.D. Nesbit (I);100 (0.91);11,348 (0.73)
U.S. Representative District 1
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Kevin Hern (R-I);8,599 (78.94);213,251 (63.69)
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar (D);1,914 (17.57);109,455 (32.69)
Evelyn L. Rogers (I);380 (3.49);12,098 (3.61)
State Senator District 37
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Cody Rogers (R);8,297 (76.60);22,623 (67.06)
Allison Ikley-Freeman (D-I);2,534 (23.40);11,114 (32.94)
State Representative District 29
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Kyle Hilbert (R-I);1,403 (83.56);13,448 (81.98)
Rick Parris (D);276 (16.44);2,956 (18.02)
State Representative District 66
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Jadine Nollan (R-I);6,704 (77.66);9,976 (65.13)
Greg Laird (D);1,929 (22.34);5,340 (34.87)
State Representative District 68
;Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Lonnie Sims (R-I);406 (74.91);11,177 (66.76)
Michael Ross (D);136 (25.09);5,564 (33.24)
Supreme Court District 1
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;7,018 (72.25);951,595 (68.89)
No;2,696 (27.75);430,070 (31.11)
Supreme Court District 6
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,465 (66.44);935,955 (67.39)
No;3,266 (33.56);452,831 (32.61)
Supreme Court District 9
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,675 (69.16);931,745 (67.69)
No;2,976 (30.84);444,651 (32.31)
Court of Civil Appeals District 2
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,767 (70.21);933,383 (67.97)
No;2,871 (29.79);439,766 (32.03)
Court of Civil Appeals District 3
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,574 (68.27);916,211 (66.93)
No;3,056 (31.73);452,705 (33.07)
Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,340 (65.75);911,640 (66.58)
No;3,302 (34.25);457,569 (33.42)
Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;6,376 (66.19);920,507 (67.34)
No;3,257 (33.81);446,396 (32.66)
Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;5,860 (61.52);870,369 (64.00)
No;3,666 (38.48);489,675 (36.00)
State Question 805
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;2,693 (25.42);587,502 (38.92)
No;7,901 (74.58);922,156 (61.08)
State Question 814
Local;State
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Yes;4,095 (38.94);614,290 (41.21)
No;6,421 (61.06);876,407 (58.79)
Local
County Commissioner District No. 2
;Local;County
;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)
Karen Keith (D-I);3,297 (30.35);42,953 (54.6)
Josh Turley (R);7,567 (69.65);35,773 (45.4)
