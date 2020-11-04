 Skip to main content
Election Day 2020

Below are results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general elections. Local numbers represent the tabulation of votes from the Sand Springs precincts located within Tulsa County courtesy of the Tulsa County Election Board. Local numbers are in-person election day votes only from precincts 720801, 72082, 720851, 720852, 720853, 720854, 720855, 720856, 720857, 720858, 720880 and 720881. County and state vote totals include absentee mail-in, absentee in-person and election day in-person voting. The national numbers for the presidential election are total popular votes through Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.

National

President and Vice President

;Local;State;National

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R-I);8,388 (76.52);1,018,870 (65.37);xxxx

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D);2,281 (20.81);503,289 (32.29);xxxx

Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy Spike Cohen (L);200 (1.82);24,686 (1.58);xxxxx

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (I);37 (0.34);5,590 (0.36);xxxxx

Jade Simmons and Claudeliah J. Roze (I);38 (0.35);3,650 (0.23);xxxxxxx

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (I);18 (0.16);2,542 (0.16);xxxxxx

State

Corporation Commissioner

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Todd Hiett (R-I);8,639 (83.70);1,098,561 (76.10)

Todd Hagopian (D);1,682 (16.30);345,002 (23.90)

U.S. Senator

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Jim Inhofe (R-I);7,898 (72.19);977,813 (62.91)

Abby Broyles (D);2,451 (22.40);509,186 (32.76)

Robert Murphy (L);314 (2.87);34,364 (2.21)

Joan Farr (I);178 (1.63);21,601 (1.39)

A.D. Nesbit (I);100 (0.91);11,348 (0.73)

U.S. Representative District 1

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Kevin Hern (R-I);8,599 (78.94);213,251 (63.69)

Kojo Asamoa-Caesar (D);1,914 (17.57);109,455 (32.69)

Evelyn L. Rogers (I);380 (3.49);12,098 (3.61)

State Senator District 37

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Cody Rogers (R);8,297 (76.60);22,623 (67.06)

Allison Ikley-Freeman (D-I);2,534 (23.40);11,114 (32.94)

State Representative District 29

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Kyle Hilbert (R-I);1,403 (83.56);13,448 (81.98)

Rick Parris (D);276 (16.44);2,956 (18.02)

State Representative District 66

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Jadine Nollan (R-I);6,704 (77.66);9,976 (65.13)

Greg Laird (D);1,929 (22.34);5,340 (34.87)

State Representative District 68

;Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Lonnie Sims (R-I);406 (74.91);11,177 (66.76)

Michael Ross (D);136 (25.09);5,564 (33.24)

Supreme Court District 1

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;7,018 (72.25);951,595 (68.89)

No;2,696 (27.75);430,070 (31.11)

Supreme Court District 6

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,465 (66.44);935,955 (67.39)

No;3,266 (33.56);452,831 (32.61)

Supreme Court District 9

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,675 (69.16);931,745 (67.69)

No;2,976 (30.84);444,651 (32.31)

Court of Civil Appeals District 2

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,767 (70.21);933,383 (67.97)

No;2,871 (29.79);439,766 (32.03)

Court of Civil Appeals District 3

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,574 (68.27);916,211 (66.93)

No;3,056 (31.73);452,705 (33.07)

Court of Civil Appeals District 1 - Office 2

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,340 (65.75);911,640 (66.58)

No;3,302 (34.25);457,569 (33.42)

Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 1

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;6,376 (66.19);920,507 (67.34)

No;3,257 (33.81);446,396 (32.66)

Court of Civil Appeals District 2 - Office 2

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;5,860 (61.52);870,369 (64.00)

No;3,666 (38.48);489,675 (36.00)

State Question 805

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;2,693 (25.42);587,502 (38.92)

No;7,901 (74.58);922,156 (61.08)

State Question 814

Local;State

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Yes;4,095 (38.94);614,290 (41.21)

No;6,421 (61.06);876,407 (58.79)

Local

County Commissioner District No. 2

;Local;County

;Total (Pct.%);Total (Pct.%)

Karen Keith (D-I);3,297 (30.35);42,953 (54.6)

Josh Turley (R);7,567 (69.65);35,773 (45.4)

