Election Day 2020

Below are results from the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general elections. Local numbers represent the tabulation of votes from the Sand Springs precincts located within Tulsa County courtesy of the Tulsa County Election Board. Local numbers are in-person election day votes only from precincts 720801, 72082, 720851, 720852, 720853, 720854, 720855, 720856, 720857, 720858, 720880 and 720881. County and state vote totals include absentee mail-in, absentee in-person and election day in-person voting. The national numbers for the presidential election are total popular votes through Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.