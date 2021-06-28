Education notebook

One in, one out: Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education added a member and lost a member all in one evening.

On Monday, Joe Deere was sworn in to represent District 4, which includes the district’s far west side north of U.S. 412. At the same meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Vice Chairman Jeff Lundberg, who moved out of District 3 on the district’s southwest side.

Applications for the vacant seat are available through the district’s website and at the school’s administrative office at 2000 S. Cherokee. Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on July 6 to be considered. In order to be eligible, applicants must live and be registered to vote for at least six months at an address within District 3, which is bounded by U.S. 412 to the north, 193rd East Avenue to the west, 31st Street to the south and South 273rd East Avenue to the east.