Education notebook

One in, one out: Catoosa Public Schools’ board of education added a member and lost a member all in one evening.
On Monday, Joe Deere was sworn in to represent District 4, which includes the district’s far west side north of U.S. 412. At the same meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Vice Chairman Jeff Lundberg, who moved out of District 3 on the district’s southwest side.
Applications for the vacant seat are available through the district’s website and at the school’s administrative office at 2000 S. Cherokee. Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on July 6 to be considered. In order to be eligible, applicants must live and be registered to vote for at least six months at an address within District 3, which is bounded by U.S. 412 to the north, 193rd East Avenue to the west, 31st Street to the south and South 273rd East Avenue to the east.
Lundberg is the third CPS board member to resign in less than six weeks. Former District 1 representative Robert West submitted his letter of resignation May 15, citing community bullying efforts directed towards his children over his votes as a board member. Former District 4 board member Dean Miller submitted a one-sentence letter of resignation two days later.
Student shot clinic: In partnership with Saint Francis Health System, Broken Arrow Public Schools is offering an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to students age 12 and older, parents, district employees and their families.
The district previously partnered with Muscogee Nation to offer a drive-through vaccination event in June.
Accreditation granted: The state Board of Education voted Thursday morning to award private school accreditation to Solid Foundation Preparatory Academy. Located at 4025 N. Hartford in a facility leased from Metropolitan Baptist Church, the Christian-focused elementary school was established in 2004.
Meal service shifts: With Independence Day falling over the coming weekend, three area school districts will be temporarily adjusting their free meal distribution schedule.
With its meal sites scheduled to be closed July 5, Tulsa Public Schools’ Summer Cafe will distribute extra meals on Friday.
Sapulpa Public Schools will not have meal service on July 5 at Holmes Park Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Union Public Schools’ curbside service at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School, Union 6th and 7th Grade Center and Union High School will be suspended for the week of July 5, as will the district’s bus routes. Both are scheduled to resume on July 12.
Eleven of Union’s 12 campuses with an on-campus summer café option will pause meal service starting Thursday and resume on July 9. The lone exception is Grove Elementary, which is hosting the district’s summer extended day program.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Broken Arrow and Collinsville public schools have regularly scheduled meetings on Monday, while Liberty Public Schools’ board has a special meeting that same evening.