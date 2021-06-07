Education notebook

Tulsa native Anthony Tan recently finished first in Division II, region 1 of the American Association of Physics Teachers’ annual Physics Bowl.

A May graduate of Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, Tan is the only Oklahoma student to place nationally in this year’s competition. He will study biochemistry at Rice University starting this fall.

About 10,000 students participate nationwide in the annual competition, which offers separate divisions for first- and second-year physics students. Participants take a timed 40-question exam that covers topics and concepts typically covered in a high school physics course. Their schools are divided into regions, with a separate region for specialized math and science schools nationwide.

