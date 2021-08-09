Education notebook: Back to School Resource Fair slated for Saturday

The Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Tech and the Martin Regional Library are co-hosting the fifth annual Back to School Resource Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hicks Park at 3443 S. Mingo Road.

Along with free health screenings and school supplies, the event will have more than 50 community organizations on hand to provide information about resources to help with homework, literacy and child nutrition.

Shot clinics: The Muscogee Nation Department of Health is partnering with two area school districts to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Checotah High School’s football field and Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Bristow High School’s parking lot. Both events are open to anyone age 12 or older.

Additionally, Tulsa Legacy Charter School is partnering with Foster Corner Drug to offer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 4-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at its Upper Academy’s gym at 6001 N. Peoria Ave.