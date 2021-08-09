Education notebook: Back to School Resource Fair slated for Saturday

The Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Tech and the Martin Regional Library are co-hosting the fifth annual Back to School Resource Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hicks Park at 3443 S. Mingo Road.
Along with free health screenings and school supplies, the event will have more than 50 community organizations on hand to provide information about resources to help with homework, literacy and child nutrition.
Shot clinics: The Muscogee Nation Department of Health is partnering with two area school districts to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Checotah High School’s football field and Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Bristow High School’s parking lot. Both events are open to anyone age 12 or older.
Additionally, Tulsa Legacy Charter School is partnering with Foster Corner Drug to offer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 4-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at its Upper Academy’s gym at 6001 N. Peoria Ave.
Teacher training: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Thursday it will be using $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next three years to provide free professional development for 10,000 kindergarten through third grade teachers.
The training will focus on the science of reading, which uses evidence-based research on how students learn to read, why they struggle and how to make individualized interventions.
Hail to the bus driver: In an effort to fill more than a dozen full-time openings, Union Public Schools’ board of education recently approved a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new bus drivers.
The district is also still looking to fill more than 100 substitute teaching positions in order to run effectively once classes begin Aug. 18. Pay ranges from $90 per day for adults without a teaching certificate to $140 per day for long-term assignments that last at least 20 consecutive days.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Jenks, Kiefer, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Verdigris all have meetings scheduled for Monday.
The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
Bixby Public Schools has a school board meeting scheduled for Thursday.