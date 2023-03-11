NORMAN — Elle Papahronis had 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead Edmond North past Norman 65-58 in the Class 6A girls state basketball title game Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.
Laci Steele added 19 points, including 11-of-11 on free throws, for the Huskies (29-0), who rallied from an early 13-point deficit and won their second consecutive title against a team that won the previous two.
Keeley Parks led Norman (22-5) with 27 points.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
