Editorial: Oklahoma's budget folly will be regretted

The state budget deal announced at the state Capitol Thursday does some good for Oklahoma and is still a big mistake.

Overly pessimistic budget cuts last year and federal pandemic aid combined to give the state more than $1 billion in extra money to spend this year.

That will allow lawmakers to increase funding to public schools by $171.8 million, a 6% increase.

There will be enough money left over to keep other state agencies funded at last year's levels and raise state reserve funds by $300 million.

The budget funds Medicaid expansion (with private management) and restores the Earned Income Tax Credit, an effective antipoverty program for working parents.

But the budget's folly is its plan to cut the state's top personal income tax rate by 0.25% to 4.75% and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.

Unlikely previously described plans, the cuts are reductions in the tax rates, meaning they are permanent and would require a 75% legislative majority to reverse.