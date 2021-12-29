Editorial: Legislature needs real fix for state parks system, not just a roadblock to closures

The state’s parks system is facing a funding crisis that is ringing alarm bells among some Oklahoma lawmakers, and their warnings are worth heeding.

In October, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation told state senators that as things currently stand, the agency will need to scale back the park system and either close or sell some of the state’s golf course and lodges.

This, despite instituting admission fees and other revenue-raising measures designed to head off the need for such drastic measures.

State Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, represents a part of the state that is heavily dependent on visitors who frequent places like Beavers Bend State Park in McCurtain County. As reported by the Tulsa World’s Randy Krehbiel, Burns said closures could be devastating to communities near the state’s parks.

“Those decisions can negatively impact local communities and our state tourism for years,” Burns said.

He is proposing legislation that would require legislative approval before state park designations would be dropped.

Burns’ proposal is an understandable reaction. But the real solution goes beyond lawmakers setting up roadblocks to cutbacks.

Oklahoma’s parks need to be valued for what they are. The state is not blessed with a large inventory of public lands, but the ones it does control offer a tremendous opportunity to promote tourism and overall quality of life.

Oklahoma tourism generates between $9 billion and $10 billion in economic activity annually.

While much of that could be attributed to attractions outside the parks system, a good chunk of it is directly tied to state parks: 11.7 million people visited Oklahoma’s state parks in 2020.

That translates into a lot of revenue for the state and for Oklahoma businesses that cater to park visitors.

The parks also offer a wide variety of experiences that the state is working hard to promote. The Oklahoma Fishing Trail, for example, has stops in several state parks located near lakes. Golf courses offer a popular sport to visitors.

Many parks feature hiking and camping opportunities in unique natural settings. Oklahoma’s diversity in ecosystems is well represented in places like Robbers Cave, Black Mesa, Alabaster Caverns, Quartz Mountain and Little Sahara state parks, just to name a few.

But the state — through the funding process overseen by the Legislature — has allowed the park system to deteriorate, and needed upgrades have turned into a maintenance backlog yet to be fully addressed.

The fact that we’re seeing these funding woes at a time when the state is recording large revenue gains presents an opportunity for lawmakers.

Instead of merely making it harder for the state to close or sell park assets, the Legislature should invest in the parks to make them more attractive to visitors and not to the budget cutter’s ax.

