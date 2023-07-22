The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has a problem with high-speed chases that too many leaders and officers are refusing to acknowledge.

Innocent people have died while the OHP attitude and response to these deadly pursuits remains unchanged. It puts Oklahomans at risk and must be transformed.

Since 2016, the Tulsa World, led by reporter Corey Jones, has been tracking deaths that resulted from OHP pursuits. The reporting shows that in six years, 21 people have died from 17 high-speed OHP chases.

Of those, at least 10 people who died were not the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists; four were passengers in fleeing vehicles; and one was an OHP lieutenant who was on foot when struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

Finding out what led to these deaths has been challenging and prompted legal intervention to compel the OHP to hand over public records.

The reporting uncovered reckless trooper actions and false or misleading statements, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address “alarming” concerns of commanders and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.

No OHP trooper has been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits, including when the Tulsa World’s investigation found that agency policies likely were violated. This is not accountability.

The attitude and secrecy around the use of high-speed pursuits has not shifted under four different commissioners of the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the OHP.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, like all law enforcement agencies, holds a great deal of power to ensure public safety. When deaths occur from the decision-making of its troopers, transparency ought to be the guide.

That is not happening. Agency leaders continually put the protection of themselves and the institution over being honest and open with the public. Reforms around pursuits to improve safety are not being made.

Other law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma do not have these kinds of issues with pursuits; it's a uniquely OHP problem.

That became apparent after the same pursuit involving Sand Springs officers and the OHP led to different outcomes. In August, a man accused of stealing a weed trimmer led to a high-speed chase, crash and gunfire. The Sand Springs Police Department disciplined two of its officers for not calling off the chase because of its dangers. The OHP justified the actions of its trooper.

Such disparity among law enforcement agencies should not exist.

Three years ago, the OHP removed policy language about the risks of high-speed maneuvers used to stop chases. Within a year, four people were killed and two more were hospitalized when state troopers intentionally struck fleeing drivers at high speeds.

It's time for elected lawmakers to get involved and make radical shifts in how the agency is governed. The roster of state public safety directors has not shown a willingness to be forthcoming with the public or change OHP's culture on high-speed pursuits.

National best practices are showing different, safer ways to apprehend criminals than these dangerous vehicle pursuits. The OHP needs leaders who can adopt those better standards.