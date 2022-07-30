Editor position open at Wagoner County American-Tribune

We are taking applications for the next editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. We are looking for someone with experience in journalism who can write, edit and take photos for stories relevant and local to Wagoner and Coweta.
"This publication has a history of great newsroom staff members and we are looking for the next leader," said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World, who supervises the Wagoner newspaper.
If you have questions about the job, email jason.collington@tulsaworld.com. Apply online at tinyurl.com/wagonerjob