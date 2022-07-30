 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editor position open at Wagoner County American-Tribune

  • 0

We are taking applications for the next editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. We are looking for someone with experience in journalism who can write, edit and take photos for stories relevant and local to Wagoner and Coweta. 

"This publication has a history of great newsroom staff members and we are looking for the next leader," said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World, who supervises the Wagoner newspaper. 

If you have questions about the job, email jason.collington@tulsaworld.com. Apply online at tinyurl.com/wagonerjob

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert