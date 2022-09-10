Drug Awareness program offers valuable insight

Mayor Albert Jones proclaimed the week of Aug. 29, as Overdose Awareness in the city of Wagoner.

Wagoner city officials, the Wagoner Police Department and employees of Wagoner Health participated in a proclamation ceremony at Wagoner Community Hospital recently.

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, an increase of nearly 15 percent from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020.

The Overdose Awareness Week Proclamation presented recommits a coordinated effort to act in preventing overdoses and overdose deaths while enhancing the support individuals with substance abuse disorders receive within our city.

The city of Wagoner and Human Resources Director Lori Hall coordinated and scheduled training with the hospital during September for employees at City Hall to be trained in administering Narcan. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used in a narcotic overdose emergency. In addition, Wagoner City Public Library employees are currently trained to administer Narcan should the need arise.

“Hospital substance abuse treatment originated in our community based upon feedback received from our citizens in a Community Health Needs Assessment a few years ago,” Wagoner Health Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Leopard said. “We have added treatment programs and pursued federal grant funding to help identify, prevent and treat those who struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol. I am proud of the progress we’ve made.”

The Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium had several activities planned for the week, including drug take-back days in Wagoner and Coweta, and a candlelight vigil at Maple Park.