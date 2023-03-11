DrillersFest 2023 | presented by the Tulsa World DrillersFest 2023, presented by the Tulsa World Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11, 2023 Updated 51 min ago 0 1 of 2 Rachael Orapello, left, takes a photo of her daughter Addelynn, 5, son Caiden, 3, and husband Phillip with Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday. Daniel Shular photos, Tulsa World Tile Sole (left) reaches to catch a baseball thrown by his 7-year-old son Henry during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday. Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photos: DrillersFest 2023 at ONEOK Field DrillerFest 2023 Rachael Orapello, left, takes a photo of her daughter Addelynn, 5, son Caiden, 3, and husband Phillip with Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday. Daniel Shular photos, Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Tile Sole (left) reaches to catch a baseball thrown by his 7-year-old son Henry during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday. Daniel Shular, Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Tour guide Cameron Gordon speaks to a behind the scenes tour group during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Jake Richardson, 6, throws a baseball to his father Jason Richardson during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Chris Middlebrook of Bam Entertainment makes balloon animals during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Rocky Gomez, 8, poses for a photo with Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Logan Sole, 10, left, throw a baseball to his brother Henry Sole, 7, during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 A behind the scenes tour group walks out of a suite during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 DrillerFest attendees play catch in the outfield of ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 DrillerFest attendees play catch in the outfield of ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Flynn Bachmann, 9, right, throws a bag in a game of corn hole with his sister Gentry Bachman, 13, during DrillerFest at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Jay Cooper, 12, left, and Ryan Brent,5, watch Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby dance near the first base entrance of ONEOK Field during DrillerFest on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World DrillerFest 2023 Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby dances near the first base entrance of ONEOK Field as fans bass by during DrillerFest on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular Tulsa World 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alley Cat Ranch is start of 'largest multipurpose adult playground in the state' It will offer everything from pickleball courts to a Ferris wheel, and its three bars and two kitchen spaces will be able to serve 800 to 1,00… Broken Arrow singer-songwriter's 'American Idol' audition with his girlfriend in tow wins hearts Tanner Charles Luetjen, a Battle Creek Church worship leader, used the experience to give his girlfriend one of the most unique birthday prese… OSU cancels spring game, opts for meet-and-greet with fans Boone Pickens Stadium is currently undergoing a $55 million renovation, with the first phase of the project occurring on the north side of the… Three Sapulpa teens die in crash Wednesday near Lake Sahoma According to a preliminary crash report, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were thrown from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at … State Sen. Nathan Dahm spars with Jon Stewart over Second Amendment "What you're doing is, you're bringing chaos to order," Stewart tells the lawmaker from Broken Arrow during a nine-minute segment about Dahm's…