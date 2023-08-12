Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Amarillo, RHP Luke Albright (7-5, 5.40 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-5, 8.72 ERA); Sunday — Amarillo, RHP Jamison Hill (5-6, 5.28 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-3, 4.01 ERA)

Season series: Sod Poodles lead 7-3

Promotions: Saturday — There will be fireworks after the game. In addition, it is Library Reading Night where every kid who completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program will receive one free general admission ticket. Parents can also receive $2 off up to four tickets. Also, the first 1,000 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel gates will receive a Drillers notebook. And there will be Mascot Mania as the Drillers’ Hornsby will be joined by many of his friends, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble and the Sod Poodles’ Ballapeno. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under. to enter the ballpark will receive a Drillers pennant. Also, all kids are invited to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Friday's recap: Kendall Williams pitched six shutout innings in his Drillers home debut as he combined with two relievers on a three-hitter to lead Tulsa past Amarillo 5-1. Williams didn't issue a walk and struck out seven.

The Drillers (54-52 overall, 13-24 second half) evened the six-game series at two wins apiece with the Sod Poodles (56-50, 22-15).

Tulsa scored its first two runs on shortstop Kevin Vicuna's throwing error in the first. Ismael Alcantara's RBI single in the second increased the lead to 3-0. The Drillers were helped by Amarillo starter Peter Solomon's four wild pitches in the first two innings.

In the eighth, the Drillers scored twice on Imanol Vargas' single for his seventh RBI in the series and a wild pitch. Amarillo scored a run in the ninth with the help of three walks and an error in the ninth, but Ricky Vanasco survived the 31-pitch inning by striking out the last two hitters with the bases loaded.

Tulsa's ERA was 8.53 in its previous nine games this season against Amarillo.

Hot hitter: Drillers outfielder Yusniel Diaz extended his hitting streak to 11 games when he lined a first-inning single Friday. Diaz entered batting .459 over his previous 10 games.

Injury report: Drillers catcher Hamlet Marte was back in the starting lineup Friday after leaving Thursday’s game after being involved in a seventh-inning collision at home plate.

Thursday’s recap: J.J. D’Orazio’s tiebreaking safety squeeze bunt in the eighth inning propelled Amarillo past Tulsa for the second consecutive night. The first three games in series had 7-4 scores.

Top Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar had two hits, including an eighth-inning RBI single, and three walks as he reached base on all five of his plate appearances for the Sod Poodles.

The Drillers tied the game at 4 with two runs in the seventh as Diaz drove in a run with a groundout and Diego Cartaya produced a tying single.

Amarillo took advantage of nine Drillers walks and three errors. The Sod Poodles scored in the first on two walks, a stolen base, wild pitch and groundout. In the sixth, another Amarillo run scored on a two-base error, followed by a passed ball and sacrifice fly.

Ryan returns: Pitcher River Ryan rejoined the Drillers on Friday after visiting Seattle to be with his brother, Ryder, a pitcher who was spending his first day in the major leagues with the Mariners.

Familiar foes: Amarillo coaches Terrmel Sledge and Javier Colina are former Drillers. Sledge was the Drillers' hitting coach from 2016-18. Colina was a Drillers second baseman in 2003.

Home attendance (54 dates): 2023: 291,001; 2022: 298,568.

Friday

DRILLERS 5, SOD POODLES 1

Amarillo 000 000 001 — 1 3 1

Tulsa 210 000 02x — 5 6 2

Solomon, Larsen (6) and D'Orazio; Williams, Gowdy (7), Vanasco (9) and Marte. W: Williams (1-0). L: Solomon (0-1). RBI: Amarillo, Tawa (58); Tulsa, Vargas (67), Alcantara (7). E: Amarillo, Vicuna (2); Tulsa, Williams (1), Vivas (13). LOB: Amarillo 7, Tulsa 5. DP: Amarillo 1. T: 2:27. A: 6,247.

Thursday

SOD POODLES 7, DRILLERS 4

Amarillo 101 001 130 — 7 5 0

Tulsa 010 010 200 — 4 6 3

Lin, Otanez (6), Backhus (8) and Centeno; Peto, Acosta (4), Reyes (5), Harris (6), Little (8), Sublette (9) and Marte, Cartaya (7). W: Otanez (3-2). L: Little (0-1). Save: Backhus (8). HR: Tulsa, Hoese (8). RBI: Amarillo, Vukovich 2 (78), Roberts (51), Lawlar (48), De Los Santos (40), D’Orazio (6); Tulsa, Cartaya 2 (49), Diaz (33), Hoese (24). E: Tulsa, Vargas (10), Stowers (3), Hoese (7). LOB: Amarillo 10, Tulsa 7. DP: Amarillo 1. T: 2:57. A: 3,762.

