Drillers Update: Vargas' 10th inning sacrifice fly gives Drillers 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

Rincon's rockets: Tulsa left fielder Carlos Rincon blasted two home runs in Thursday's contest for his team-leading 27th and 28th RBIs this season. Rincon first left the yard in the fifth inning, going the other way to right field at 109 miles per hour. He later came in clutch, tying the game 4-4 with a missile to left center field in the bottom of the ninth.

Casey does it all: In the second inning, a sharp ground ball got past Drillers first baseman Devin Mann, but not right fielder Donovan Casey. Cutting off a would-be double in the right field corner, Casey uncorked a laser to second base, throwing out Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson for his second outfield assist of the season. He later stole second base in the third inning for his eighth swiped bag of the season, launched his fourth home run of 2021 in the fifth inning and singled in the eighth inning.

Brickhouse shutout: Tulsa’s Bryan Brickhouse hadn’t started a game since 2015 ahead of Thursday’s contest. That didn’t seem to bother the 29-year-old right hander, who tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and giving up just two hits to open the game. With the outing, Brickhouse lowered his earned run average to a miniscule 1.15 across eight appearances.