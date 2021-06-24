Drillers Update: Vargas' 10th inning sacrifice fly gives Drillers 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Dalton Roach (2-4, 5.82 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.85 ERA)
Season series: Tulsa leads 3-0
Promotions: Muscogee Nation Night and Fireworks Show — Tulsa’s partners from Muscogee Nation have designed a custom jersey tying in the tribe's heritage that players will wear during Friday’s game, followed by a post game fireworks show presented by Muscogee Nation, FOX23 and K95.5. Specialty jerseys worn during Thursday’s game will be auctioned off Thursday and Friday, with all proceeds going to a Muscogee Nation charity.
Former Tulsa Oilers player Dave Pavlesic has written a book about his career in baseball titled "I Was Born to Play Baseball." Fans will have the chance to meet Dave and purchase signed copies of the book during Friday and Saturday’s games.
Driller bits
Game recap: The Tulsa Drillers (25-19) gutted out a 5-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals (15-29) in 10 innings on Thursday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Third baseman Miguel Vargas' sacrifice fly to right field was the decisive blow in the contest, scoring catcher Stevie Berman in the bottom of the 10th. With the victory, Tulsa remains 0.5 games behind the Wichita Wind Surge for the Double-A Central North Division lead.
Rincon's rockets: Tulsa left fielder Carlos Rincon blasted two home runs in Thursday's contest for his team-leading 27th and 28th RBIs this season. Rincon first left the yard in the fifth inning, going the other way to right field at 109 miles per hour. He later came in clutch, tying the game 4-4 with a missile to left center field in the bottom of the ninth.
Casey does it all: In the second inning, a sharp ground ball got past Drillers first baseman Devin Mann, but not right fielder Donovan Casey. Cutting off a would-be double in the right field corner, Casey uncorked a laser to second base, throwing out Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson for his second outfield assist of the season. He later stole second base in the third inning for his eighth swiped bag of the season, launched his fourth home run of 2021 in the fifth inning and singled in the eighth inning.
Brickhouse shutout: Tulsa’s Bryan Brickhouse hadn’t started a game since 2015 ahead of Thursday’s contest. That didn’t seem to bother the 29-year-old right hander, who tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and giving up just two hits to open the game. With the outing, Brickhouse lowered his earned run average to a miniscule 1.15 across eight appearances.
Take two: Rincon and shortstop Jacob Amaya executed the rare double steal with two outs in the third inning of Friday’s game. It was just the second stolen base for Rincon this season and the first for Amaya.
Drillers 5, Cardinals 4
Springfield 000 021 001 0 -- 4 7 0
Tulsa 001 020 001 1 -- 5 11 1
Pallante, Brettell (5), Sisk (6), Escobar (8) and Herrera; Brickhouse, Martinson (3), Warzek (6), Schwaab (7), Washington (8) and Berman. W: Washington (2-0). L: Escobar (0-2). HR: Springfield — Toerner (3); Tulsa — Casey (4), Rincon 2 (9). RBI: Springfield — Toerner 2 (5), Donovan (7), Perez (9); Tulsa — Amaya (19), Casey (17), Rincon 2 (28). E: Tulsa — Mann (2, field). DP: Springfield (6-4-3). LOB — Springfield 10, Tulsa 15. T: 4:07. A: 5,338.
-- Mason Young, Tulsa World