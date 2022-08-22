 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Road trip continues against Texas League's top pitcher

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Drillers vs Arkansas Travelers (copy) (copy)

Arkansas Travelers catcher Matt Scheffler (22) tags out Tulsa Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward at home plate during a game earlier this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 4.15 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Taylor Dollard (12-2, 1.93 ERA). Lockhart pitched in 2021 for the University of Arkansas. Dollard has won both his starts against the Drillers. He leads the Texas League in wins and ERA.

Season series: Tied 6-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Tailspin: The Drillers, 60-52 overall this season, had an off-day Monday after losing five of six at Wichita. Their worst series of the season included being no-hit, and setting team single-game (nine-inning) records for walks issued and hitters’ strikeouts. Tuesday is the opener of a six-game series at Arkansas — the Drillers’ first visit there this year.

People are also reading…

Power hitting: Tulsa, after two homers on Sunday, has 171 this season — 14 away from the Drillers record of 185 set in 2018.

In the bullpen: Nick Robertson made his Drillers-leading 41th pitching appearance of the season Sunday. He is tied with Arkansas’ Travis Kuhn for the Texas League lead.

Roster move: Veteran utilityman Ty Kelly was placed on the development list. Kelly is 1-for-16 in five games with the Drillers.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert