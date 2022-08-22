Drillers update: Road trip continues against Texas League's top pitcher

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 4.15 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Taylor Dollard (12-2, 1.93 ERA). Lockhart pitched in 2021 for the University of Arkansas. Dollard has won both his starts against the Drillers. He leads the Texas League in wins and ERA.

Season series: Tied 6-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Tailspin: The Drillers, 60-52 overall this season, had an off-day Monday after losing five of six at Wichita. Their worst series of the season included being no-hit, and setting team single-game (nine-inning) records for walks issued and hitters’ strikeouts. Tuesday is the opener of a six-game series at Arkansas — the Drillers’ first visit there this year.

Power hitting: Tulsa, after two homers on Sunday, has 171 this season — 14 away from the Drillers record of 185 set in 2018.

In the bullpen: Nick Robertson made his Drillers-leading 41th pitching appearance of the season Sunday. He is tied with Arkansas’ Travis Kuhn for the Texas League lead.

Roster move: Veteran utilityman Ty Kelly was placed on the development list. Kelly is 1-for-16 in five games with the Drillers.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World