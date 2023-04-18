Wednesday

Up next: 11:05 a.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP David Festa (1-0, 2.61 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-1, 2.00 ERA). Festa pitched for the 2020 Drillers college team.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Wichita ($2 beers/sodas/hot dogs, Go-Green Hat giveaway, Green Jersey auction)

Driller bits

Wranglers win opener: Brooks Lee’s tiebreaking homer off Jordan Leasure to lead off the eighth inning propelled Wichita past Tulsa 4-2 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Lee was a Minnesota Twins first-round draft choice last year.

Yunior Severino added a homer in the eighth for Wichita (6-4). That was the Wranglers’ third homer in a span of six batters after being shut out for 6 2/3 innings. Tulsa led 2-0 until DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Ben Harris.

The Drillers’ two runs came in the first. Jonny DeLuca led off with a single and Jorbit Vivas doubled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Andy Pages followed with a sacrifice fly and Diego Cartaya added a two-out RBI single. The Drillers loaded the bases in the ninth, but Vivas struck out looking to end the game that took only 1:59.

Strong starts: Drillers right-hander Landon Knack delivered his third consecutive strong start to open the season. Knack allowed one (infield) hit over five shutout innings, walked two and struck out four. He threw 40 of 63 pitches for strikes. Knack, who was 2-10 with a 5.01 ERA for Tulsa last year, has given up only one run in 13 innings this season.

“He gave us five really good innings,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Another quality start from him. He was nicked up last year. This year, we’re getting to see the full Landon Knack with his four pitches. Still his velo is not where it could be but we’re building him up and he’s going to be fine.”

Wichita starter Blayne Enlow pitched six innings and allowed only one hit after the first.

“He had a quality start, too,” Hennessey said. “Sometimes you have to tip your hat and he was pretty good after the first inning.”

Roster moves: The Drillers activated catcher/infielder Max Hewitt, placed infielder Kody Hoese and pitcher Jack Little on the injured list, and released pitcher Jake Cantleberry. Hewitt played for Oklahoma State from 2018-21 and is the first member of the 2020 Drillers college team to be on the Double-A Drillers roster.

WRANGLERS 4, DRILLERS 2

Wichita 000 000 220 — 4 5 0

Tulsa 200 000 000 — 2 7 1

Enlow, Bravo (7), Funderburk (8) and Winkel; Knack, Harris (6), Leasure (7), Bettencourt (9) and Cartaya. W: Bravo (1-0). L: Leasure (0-1). Save: Funderburk (1). HR: Wichita, Keirsey (1), Lee (2), Severino (3). RBI: Wichita, Keirsey 2 (3), Lee (4), Severino (5); Tulsa, Pages (14), Cartaya (6). E: Tulsa, Vargas (1). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 9. T: 1:55. A: 3,618.