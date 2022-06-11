Drillers update: Jeren Kendall, Brandon Lewis spark outburst that ends losing streak

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Noah Murdock (0-1, 7.20 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (2-1, 0.41 ERA). A rematch of Tulsa’s 5-2 win in the series opener Tuesday.

Season series: Naturals lead 3-2

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, ages 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans to play games. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Drillers team posters — The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a team poster. Youth Skills Clinic — Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the clinic with the Drillers. The UHM First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants. All other gates will open at noon. Senior Series All-Star Game — Top area high school seniors will play in an all-star game at approximately 5 p.m.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Game report: After struggling offensively during a three-game losing streak, the Drillers (30-23) erupted for seven runs and eight hits off Kansas City Royals prospect Alec Marsh in the third inning Saturday night en route to a 9-4 victory over the Naturals at ONEOK Field.

Jeren Kendall ignited the outburst with a two-run homer that opened the scoring. Brandon Lewis had two singles in the inning — the first preceded Kendall’s homer and the last drove in a run. Justin Yurchak produced a two-run, two-out double.

“Glad to see the guys bounce back because we haven’t swung it good all series,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Drillers starter Clayton Beeter walked three in a row in the first, but struck out two with the bases loaded to escape the inning scoreless.

“That’s what I like to see, he made a quick adjustment,” Hennessey said. “He got the fastball, slider and curveball working and the guys came out of the ‘pen throwing strikes, getting ground balls and that’s how the game is supposed to be played. Throwing strikes was a point of emphasis.”

Tulsa relievers walked six in the seventh inning Friday. Beeter’s three walks Saturday in the first were the only ones issued by Tulsa. Beeter left after two innings due to his pitch limit. Tulsa’s bullpen breezed through the final seven innings except for John Rave’s three-run homer in the fifth off Alec Gamboa (5-0). Four Tulsa relievers combined to retire 14 of NWA’s last 15 hitters.

“Gamboa gave us some length (three innings) and threw the ball really good, made one mistake — the three-run homer,” Hennessey said.

Streaking: Drillers infielder Leonel Valera, who came off the bench Saturday, lined a sixth-inning single that extended his hitting streak to seven games since being called up from High-A Great Lakes. Valera replaced Devin Mann, who left after three innings due to a mouth injury.

World Series hero: The Naturals’ assistant hitting and first base coach is Christian Colon, who had the winning hit for the Kansas City Royals when they won the decisive Game 5 of the 2015 World Series. Colon played in the majors from 2014-17.

DRILLERS 9, NATURALS 4

NW Arkansas 000 040 000 — 4 6 1

Tulsa 007 011 00x — 9 15 2

Marsh, Cosby (5), Klein (7) and Porter; Beeter, Gamboa (3), Ochsenbein (6), Leasure (8), Varland (9) and Taylor. W: Gamboa (5-0). L: Marsh (1-4). HR: NW Arkansas, Rave (5); Tulsa, Kendall (3). RBI: NW Arkansas, Rave 3 (29), Porter (22); Tulsa, Pages 2 (34), Lewis 2 (14), Kendall 2 (11), Yurchak 2 (14), Ward (36). E: NWA, Cosby (1); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (4). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 6. T: 2:28. A: 7,382.

Saturday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Maikel Garcia, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-2-0), Ryan Grotjohn, SS (1-0-1-0); 2, Nick Loftin, CF (4-1-0-0); 3, Michael Massey, 2B (4-1-1-0); 4, Logan Porter, C (3-1-1-1); 5, John Rave, RF (4-1-1-3); 6, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (4-0-0-0); 7, Tucker Bradley, LF (4-0-1-0); 8, Jake Means, 3B (4-0-1-0); 9, Brhet Bewley, DH (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, RF (5-1-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-2-0); 3, Devin Mann, 2B (2-0-0-0), Leonel Valera, 2B (3-0-1-0); 4, Andy Pages, DH (4-1-2-2); 5, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 6, Carson Taylor, C (4-1-2-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-1-2-2); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-3-2); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-1-1-2).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

