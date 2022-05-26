Drillers update: Doubleheader set Friday; Tulsa's Clayton Beeter bounces back

Friday

Up next: 4:35 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV (Game 2), KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Gordon Graceffo (Springfield debut; 3-2, 0.99 ERA at High-A Peoria) and TBA; Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 3.60 ERA) and RHP Jose Martinez (2-1, 6.67 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 5-3

Promotions: Fireworks/Camo Jersey auction — Game-worn autographed jerseys will be auctioned off to the fans Friday through Sunday at a table located next to the Team Store. The auction will benefit the Tulsa Drillers Foundation to help the Tulsa community. There will be fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Springfield (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Bouncing back: Tulsa’s Clayton Beeter came back from a pair of rough starts and allowed only one run in three innings Thursday against Springfield. He allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked three and struck out five. Beeter, ranked by Baseball America as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 12 prospect, threw 34 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He gave up eight runs over 61/3 innings in his previous two starts.

“His command is still not where it could be, but the stuff is really good,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s still got a low pitch count, but we’ll get him built up and get him going.”

Streaking: Tulsa’s James Outman homered in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games and teammate Andy Pages singled in the fifth to stretch his hitting streak to 11 games — the longest active streak in the Texas League as Springfield’s Matt Koperniak had his ended at 10 games Thursday.

Thursday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Masyn Winn, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-3-2-3); 2, Justin Toerner, CF (4-0-1-0); 3, Matt Koperniak, LF (5-0-0-0); 4, Moises Gomez, DH (4-0-1-1); 5, Pedro Pages, C (2-0-0-0); 6, Nick Dunn, 2B (4-1-1-0); 7, Chandler Redmond, 1B (3-1-1-0); 8, Delvin Perez, 3B (4-1-1-1); 9, Jonah Davis, RF (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, DH (4-1-1-1); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-2-2-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (3-1-1-0); 6, Devin Mann 2B (3-2-3-1); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-3-4); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-1-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.