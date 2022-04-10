Drillers strike early to sweep Wichita

The Tulsa Drillers' bats were active early and often in Sunday’s series finale in Wichita, sweeping the season-opening series with a 7-3 victory over the Wind Surge.

The Drillers sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored five times on five hits. John Rooney allowed just one run on four hits in five innings of work to log his first win of the season.

James Outman and Michael Busch led off the game for Tulsa with back-to-back doubles to plate the game’s first run. After a single from Andy Pages, Justin Yurchak grounded into an RBI force out to plate the second run. Hunter Feduccia then followed with a two-run homer, the Drillers' first of the season. Devin Mann drove in the inning's final run with an RBI single.

Wichita responded in the bottom half of the first to earn one run back after Austin Martin doubled and scored on an RBI double by Spencer Steer, making the score 5-1.

Tulsa added a run in the fourth when Busch singled to right, scoring Jeren Kendall from second, increasing the lead to 6-1.

It remained that way until the bottom of the seventh inning. The Surge brought one run home when a hard ground ball ricocheted off pitcher Zack Plunkett. A sacrifice fly scored another, cutting the lead to 6-3.

Feduccia drove in one final run for the Drillers in the ninth with a single to center for a 7-3 lead.

Aaron Ochsenbein worked his second perfect inning of the season in the bottom of the ninth to complete the win and collect his second save. Ochsenbein has struck out five of the six batters he has faced this year.

It is the first time since 2006 that the Drillers have won their first three games to start a season. Ironically, they opened that year 4-0 following a four-game sweep of the then Wichita Wranglers.

Tulsa pitchers combine for a 2.89 ERA and held Wichita batters to a .167 average in the three-game sweep.

The Drillers will stage their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at ONEOK Field against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Bobby Miller, the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 2 prospect, will make his season debut for the Drillers.

TULSA 7, WICHITA 3

Tulsa;500;100;001;--;7;11;1

Wichita;100;000;200;--;3;9;2

Rooney, Gamboa (6), Plunkett (7), Zuniga (8), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia; Vallimont, Funderburk (1), Viza (4), Featherstone (7), Klimek (8), Angulo (9) and Williams. W: Rooney (1-0). L: Vallimont (0-1). HR: Feduccia (1). Time: 3:10. A: 2,721