 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers box
0 comments
agate

Drillers box

  • Updated
  • 0

Naturals 9, Drillers 2

Tulsa;020;000;000;--;2;5;0

NW Arkansas;304;010;01x;--;9;9;0

Grove, Speer (3), Ochsenbein (3), Warzek (7), Hagenman (7) and Berman; Bowlan, Nunez (7), Gray (9) and Melendez. W: Bowlan (2-0). L: Grove (0-1). HR — Northwest Arkansas: Dungan (1), Witt Jr. (1). RBI — Tulsa: Rincon (3), Berman (6); Northwest Arkansas: Carrasco (3), Castellano (3), Dungan 2(5), Hicklen (5), Martin (5), Melendez (6), Pratto (3), Witt Jr. (1). LOB: Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 8. T: 3:08. A: 1,739.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News