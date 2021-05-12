Drillers box

Naturals 9, Drillers 2
Tulsa;020;000;000;--;2;5;0
NW Arkansas;304;010;01x;--;9;9;0
Grove, Speer (3), Ochsenbein (3), Warzek (7), Hagenman (7) and Berman; Bowlan, Nunez (7), Gray (9) and Melendez. W: Bowlan (2-0). L: Grove (0-1). HR — Northwest Arkansas: Dungan (1), Witt Jr. (1). RBI — Tulsa: Rincon (3), Berman (6); Northwest Arkansas: Carrasco (3), Castellano (3), Dungan 2(5), Hicklen (5), Martin (5), Melendez (6), Pratto (3), Witt Jr. (1). LOB: Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 8. T: 3:08. A: 1,739.
