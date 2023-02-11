Dottie is a sweetheart that loves to get snuggle and sit on your lap. She was found between Mound and... View on PetFinder
Dottie
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lawmakers have filed bills that would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cros…
An Osage Nation legislative committee wrapped up a three-day inquiry Thursday into almost $400,000 in purchases made by a former Osage Casinos…
Construction will begin Monday on the first intersection of its kind in eastern Oklahoma, where traffic will briefly switch sides and drive on…
Madonna's Instagram page was flooded with comments calling her scary, unrecognizable and denouncing her supposed "obsession with plastic surgery."
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…