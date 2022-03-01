Donald Whisenhunt

Sand Springs. Whisenhunt, Donald, 65. Machinist. Died February 25, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10:30AM at Blue Bell Freewill Baptist Church 20889 OK-33 Sapulpa, OK. Services are under the direction of Blue Bell Baptist Church Sapulpa, OK
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
