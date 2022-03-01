Donald Whisenhunt

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs. Whisenhunt, Donald, 65. Machinist. Died February 25, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10:30AM at Blue Bell Freewill Baptist Church 20889 OK-33 Sapulpa, OK. Services are under the direction of Blue Bell Baptist Church Sapulpa, OK

